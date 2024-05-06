New College and Global Liberty Institute to Host Symposium on the Ideological Capture of Universities and Institutions
The symposium consists of five panel discussions and includes 14 experts from across America.SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New College will host a daylong Global Liberty Institute symposium titled “Reversing the Ideological Capture of Universities and Institutions” in Mildred Sainer Pavilion, Saturday, June 1, from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. The event will feature five panel discussions exploring the extent of single-ideology takeovers at universities and major societal institutions, while focusing on solutions for restoring civil discourse and the free exchange of ideas.
“Evidence-based discussion and function are increasingly contaminated by ideology in a wide array of institutions and public agencies,” said Scott W. Atlas, Robert Wesson Senior Fellow | Health Policy, Hoover Institution, Stanford University. “The overwhelming majority of universities have betrayed the public trust and in expertise overall by denying fact, spouting politicized opinion as university-endorsed thought, and now emphasizing ideology-based social policies as a guiding light for curriculum. This has damaged trust in institutions essential to a free society.”
“New College is leading the way in putting American higher education back on track by insisting that all viewpoints be discussed, intimidation is rejected, and thoughtful consideration of ideas replaces indoctrination,” said New College President Richard Corcoran. “Hosting Global Liberty Institute and the ensemble of experts Scott Atlas has assembled is an exciting opportunity for the College and our community.”
Participating experts include:
• Scott W. Atlas, MD, Robert Wesson Senior Fellow | Health Policy, Hoover Institution, Stanford University
• Peter Arcidiacono, PhD, William Henry Glasson Professor of Economics, Duke University
• Jay Bhattacharya, MD, PhD, Professor of Health Policy, Stanford University School of Medicine
• Kevin Corinth, PhD, Senior Fellow and Deputy Director, the Center on Opportunity and Social Mobility, American Enterprise Institute
• Robert S. Eitel, JD, President and Co-Founder, Defense of Freedom Institute for Policy Studies
• Richard A. Epstein, LLB, Laurence A. Tisch Professor of Law, New York University; Director of the Classical Liberal Institute; Peter and Kirsten Bedford Senior Fellow. Hoover Institution; James Parker Hall Distinguished Service Professor Emeritus + Senior Lecturer, University of Chicago
• Stanley Fish, PhD, Presidential Scholar in Residence, New College of Florida
• Joshua T. Katz, PhD, Senior Fellow, American Enterprise Institute
• Phillip W. Magness, PhD, David J. Theroux Chair in Political Economy, the Independent Institute
• Matthew J. Memoli, MD, MS Infectious Disease Physician-Scientist, Bethesda, Maryland
• Veronique de Rugy, PhD, Moderator, George Gibbs Chair in Political Economy; Senior Research Fellow, Mercatus Center, George Mason University
• Ilya Shapiro, JD, Moderator, Senior Fellow and Director of Constitutional Studies, Manhattan Institute
• Brad C.S. Watson, PhD, Moderator, Associate Professor of Government, Van Andel Graduate School of Government, Hillsdale College
• Todd J. Zywicki, JD, George Mason University Professor of Law, Antonin Scalia Law School
Panel topics include humanities, economics and data-driven inquiry, science and public health, law, and policies for reform.
A ticket to the event costs $75 and includes a light continental breakfast, lunch, and admission to a post-event reception with complimentary heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Tickets can be purchased online. NCF students and faculty tickets are complimentary.
About New College of Florida
Founded in Sarasota in 1960, New College of Florida was named the No. 1 Public Liberal Arts College by Washington Monthly in 2023 and is the Honors College of Florida. New College provides students with limitless, original opportunities for success through a highly individualized education that combines academic excellence, undergraduate research opportunities, and career preparation experiences.
New College offers more than 50 undergraduate majors in arts, humanities and sciences; a master’s degree program in applied data science; exceptional STEM opportunities, including a home for world-class marine biology and marine mammal studies; and intercollegiate athletics in the NAIA.
About the Global Liberty Institute
The Global Liberty Institute is an independent and non-partisan institute for promoting individual and economic freedom and the free exchange of ideas throughout the world. Founded in 2022, GLI is uniting private sector and policy leaders across the globe to define and focus policy principles central to preserving freedom and to develop the world's next generation of Rising Leaders who will ensure the durability of liberty.
Additional details about the event are available at NCF.edu.
