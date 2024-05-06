Cama’I CHC Releases a New Guide Including Essential Tips on Rural Alaskan Nutrition
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cama’i Community Health Center (CHC) recently published a new guide listing nine healthy dietary tips with the intention of promoting better nutrition and wellness among rural Alaskan communities.
In this short guide, Cama’i CHC highlights key tips for maintaining a healthy diet in rural Alaska. Key points from the guide are summarized below:
1. Traditional Foods: Traditional Alaskan foods like wild-caught salmon, berries, and local greens offer a nutrient-rich variety.
2. Fresh Produce: Fresh fruits and vegetables can help to ensure essential vitamins and mineral intake.
3. Whole Grains: Whole grains like quinoa, brown rice, and barley help to boost fiber intake and promote digestive health.
4. Lean Proteins: Lean protein sources such as poultry, beans, and tofu in meals can help support muscle health and energy levels.
5. Sugary Drinks: Instead of sugary beverages like soda and energy drinks, water, herbal teas, or unsweetened beverages may offer greater health benefits.
6. Mindful Eating: Mindful eating includes savoring each bite, chewing slowly, and paying attention to hunger and fullness cues to help prevent overeating.
7. Meal size: It's important to be mindful of meal sizes to avoid excessive calorie intake and maintain a healthy weight.
8. Hydration: Proper amounts of water throughout the day help to stay hydrated and support overall health and well-being.
9. Nutritional Guidance: Cama'i offers dietary healthcare professionals and nutritionists to assist with personalized dietary recommendations and support.
Cama’i Community Health Center is dedicated to providing comprehensive healthcare services to rural Alaskan communities, promoting wellness, and improving health outcomes for individuals and families.
Cama’i also encourages individuals and families in rural Alaska to adopt these healthy dietary habits to improve overall wellness and reduce the risk of nutrition-related health issues. For more information and detailed tips, or to learn about more resources available in the Bristol Bay region, please reach out and contact us today.
Mary Swain
Mary Swain
