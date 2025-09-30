Beacon Media + Marketing Announces New Vision, Clearer Focus, and Strategic Leadership Direction

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beacon Media + Marketing is entering a bold new chapter. In a recent episode of The Beacon Way Podcast , co-owners Adrienne Wilkerson and Ken Okonek shared updates that mark a powerful moment of transition, evolution, and recommitment to the company’s mission of helping businesses that help people.One of the biggest updates is the departure of Jennifer Christensen, Beacon’s co-founder, who is pursuing her passion for supporting Alaska’s nonprofit and faith-based sectors. Her transition marks the close of an incredible 13-year partnership, and the team at Beacon is celebrating her next chapter with support and gratitude.This shift has sparked a purposeful reset. The leadership team has taken the opportunity to re-express Beacon’s mission and vision—refining not what the company does, but why it exists. A renewed focus on values-driven strategy, AI integration, and deeper human connection is shaping what’s next.Key Initiatives Unveiled:• Renewed Mission + Vision: A new, simplified internal compass has been rolled out to guide communication, decision-making, and client service at every level.• Niche Specialization: Beacon is doubling down on behavioral and mental health marketing, focusing exclusively on clients in this space with 10+ providers or multi-location operations. Former service verticals such as med spas, functional medicine, and dental are being sunset.• National Growth: Following the successful launch of a new Nashville office, Beacon is exploring other regional expansions to enhance client connection across the country.• AI-Powered, Human-Led Strategy: While AI tools are transforming the marketing landscape, Beacon continues to prioritize expert oversight, personalization, and values-driven storytelling to ensure that automation serves—rather than replaces—the human touch.Adrienne and Ken emphasized that this next era of Beacon is built on a strong foundation: nearly 25 years of digital marketing evolution, resilience through change, and a steadfast belief in the power of small business. As Adrienne described, “Marketing is about connection. Everything we’re building is meant to deepen, not dilute, that human bond.”With a clear vision and aligned team, Beacon Media + Marketing is poised to lead with strategy, heart, and innovation through the next wave of marketing transformation.Beacon Media + Marketing is a values-driven digital marketing agency specializing in behavioral and mental health marketing. The agency partners with mission-driven businesses across the country to deliver strategy-first digital campaigns powered by both technology and empathy.

