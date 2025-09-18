Cama’i CHC Champions Healthy Aging for Elders in Rural Alaska

NAKNEK, AK, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cama’i Community Health Center (Cama’i CHC) is advancing support for older adults in Naknek, South Naknek, King Salmon, and surrounding communities with a comprehensive, culturally respectful approach to healthy aging in rural Alaska.The clinic’s services are designed to help elders remain active, safe, and independent—while honoring their essential roles in Alaska Native communities as caregivers, cultural leaders, and knowledge bearers. Cama’i CHC emphasizes a holistic model that prioritizes physical, emotional, and social well-being throughout the aging journey.Integrated Services for Aging in PlaceOlder adults in rural communities face unique challenges, including limited transportation, weather-related risks, and fewer healthcare resources. Cama’i CHC addresses these barriers with accessible, community-centered care focused on:• Fall prevention assessments and home safety guidance• Chronic disease management for diabetes, heart disease, and arthritis• Annual wellness exams, vision and hearing screenings, and immunizations• Medication reviews and support for navigating Medicare and insurance• Nutrition counseling and connections to food access programs• Emotional wellness care, including counseling and group supportAll services are provided locally by providers who understand the region’s environment, culture, and healthcare landscape.Promoting Activity, Connection, and WellnessThe Cama’i team encourages seniors to stay engaged through regular movement, safe home environments, mental health care, and proper nutrition. Elders are supported in continuing traditional activities such as fishing, hunting, and caregiving, as well as participating in local community events and elder groups.Health education is integrated into every visit, empowering older adults with strategies for fall prevention, disease management, and emotional resilience.Cultural Relevance and Community RespectCama’i CHC places cultural respect at the heart of its elder care. Services are designed to reflect Indigenous perspectives on aging, support the preservation of traditions, and foster connection between generations. Staff members offer support in English and Yup’ik and are trained in culturally aware practices.Partnering for Lifelong IndependenceHealthy aging is possible at home, in community, and with the right tools and support. Cama’i CHC helps older adults build sustainable care plans that preserve independence while ensuring safety and comfort. This includes referrals for home modifications, visiting nurse services, and mobility aids.The center encourages seniors and caregivers to schedule a wellness appointment and take proactive steps to stay strong and independent throughout the later years of life.Cama’i CHC is a nonprofit health center serving Naknek and the greater Bristol Bay region with integrated medical, behavioral, and preventive care. Dedicated to culturally respectful, community-centered service, Cama’i supports the health and well-being of individuals and families across all life stages.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.