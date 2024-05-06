REDCOM announces major new release of Sigma Client for ATAK
REDCOM Laboratories, Inc., announced today the first release of Sigma Client for ATAK, and a major update to the Sigma Client for Windows.
Sigma provides communication adaptability and interoperability not currently present within the TAK ecosystem and creates a true all-in-one C2 Common Operating Picture solution.”VICTOR, N.Y., UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sigma Client enables instant PTT communications to any user on the tactical network.
REDCOM Laboratories, Inc., a leading developer and supplier of advanced tactical communications systems for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), today announced the first release of Sigma Client for ATAK.
The new Sigma Client for ATAK is a robust voice communications plug-in for the Android Tactical Assault Kit (ATAK).
Sigma Client for ATAK greatly bolsters the ATAK ecosystem with voice channels, providing warfighters with more options to communicate across any combination of endpoints, from radios and MANETs to IP phones and softphones. Sigma Client for ATAK is compatible with both full-duplex and half-duplex communications via an embedded soft PTT button, and works seamlessly with existing tactical PTT and headset hardware.
“REDCOM Sigma Client for ATAK will empower warfighters with interoperable, push-to-talk communications from their ATAK device. This will result in reduced RF signature, fewer pieces of equipment each soldier must carry, and bridging disparate communication devices when Joint and Coalition interoperability is required,” said John Kelliher, Director of Strategy, REDCOM. “Sigma provides communication adaptability and interoperability not currently present within the TAK ecosystem and creates a true all-in-one C2 Common Operating Picture solution.”
Voice channels can either be pre-configured by an admin, or set up ad-hoc by the end user. Channels group users together so an entire unit can be contacted simultaneously. With these real-time communication options, warfighters can make informed decisions quickly and efficiently, maintaining the intelligence advantage without sacrifice.
Following the release of Sigma Client for ATAK is a major new release of Sigma Client for Windows, REDCOM’s proven voice, video, and chat client that converges all tactical comms on a single pane of glass. The upcoming release for Windows adds channels functionality similar to Sigma Client for ATAK.
Live demonstrations of Sigma Client for ATAK will be given at SOF Week, 6-10 May 2024, in booth #4001. Sigma Client for ATAK will be available at the end of the month. To learn more about the features and capabilities of the Sigma Client for ATAK, watch this demo video.
About ATAK
The Android Tactical Awareness Kit is an application that provides situational awareness solutions in tactical environments. Through ATAK warfighters can collaboratively access a map to keep track of friendly forces, plan routes, mark locations of interest, and communicate through chat or a voice plug-in. ATAK can also pull video streams from Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, and Unattended Ground Sensors.
About REDCOM
REDCOM Laboratories, Inc. specializes in developing advanced strategic, operational, and tactical communication solutions with a focus on interoperability, flexibility, and ease of use. REDCOM’s tactical products are optimized for low size, weight, and power (SWaP), making them the ideal communications core for denied environments or deployments to the tactical edge. REDCOM’s customers include all branches of the military, government agencies, emergency responders, integrators, and enterprises. All REDCOM products are proudly designed, built, and supported in the United States. For additional information, please visit the REDCOM website at www.redcom.com.
