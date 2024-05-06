IDPH Marks Gun Lock Distribution Milestone
ILLINOIS, May 6 - Agency has distributed more than 100,000 gun locks since program began less than a year ago
SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has announced a major milestone in its effort to promote firearm safety: the agency has now provided more than 100,000 free gun locks since the statewide initiative began less than a year ago.
In partnership with Illinois State Police and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, IDPH launched the "Together for a Safer Illinois" campaign to help gun owners secure their weapons and make sure their firearms do not fall into the wrong hands. The initiative is intended to prevent access to firearms by children, those who are not trained in the safe use of a weapon, or those who might use the gun to harm themselves or others.
"IDPH is thrilled to see the public interest in our gun lock distribution program," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. "Preventing gun violence and injury is a critical public health goal, and gun locks are an important tool to prevent accidental shootings, gun violence, and suicide. 100,000 distributed gun locks are only the start of this important initiative. As IDPH and our partners work Together for a Safer Illinois, we look forward to continuing our gun lock distribution at events across Illinois this spring and summer."
IDPH has partnered with local health departments and community groups across Illinois to make gun locks available at a variety of public events since the program was initiated in June 2023. The locks include installation instructions for auto-loading pistols, revolvers, auto-loading and pump-action shotguns, bolt action rifles, modern sports rifles, and single action revolvers. The locks also come with information about the national 988 suicide and crisis lifeline.