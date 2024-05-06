OLIVA GIBBS LLP PROMOTES THREE ATTORNEYS TO PARTNER
Oliva Gibbs is pleased to announce that Jocelyn Buckley, Shaun Schottmiller, and Emily Sheffield have been promoted to partners at the firm.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oliva Gibbs is pleased to announce that Jocelyn Buckley, Shaun Schottmiller, and Emily Sheffield have been promoted to partners at the firm.
Jocelyn focuses on complex New Mexico and Texas title projects, leveraging years of legal and landman experience for her clients. “This is such an exciting opportunity. One of the best things about Oliva Gibbs is that we genuinely enjoy what we do and I look forward to continuing to work on challenging projects with wonderful clients while contributing to the growth and progress of the firm at a heightened level,” she said.
Shaun represents clients active in the Permian Basin and across Texas. “Prior to joining Oliva Gibbs, I heard nothing but praise, both from clients and peers, of the attorneys here and the work that they do. The firm’s focus on collaboration and teamwork really underscores the importance that my colleagues place on providing the client with the best product, and I’m excited and appreciative to be a part of that process. I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the firm, particularly helping to further expand our Midland practice,” he said.
Emily joined the firm in 2019 and represents clients active in the oil and gas sector across New Mexico and Texas. “I have so much gratitude that my efforts have been acknowledged with this promotion to partner,” said Emily. “Oliva Gibbs has many skilled attorneys, all of whom are passionate about the energy industry, and committed to building the best firm in this space. I am proud of the foundation we have established during my tenure over the past five years, and excited for this next chapter,” she added.
Managing Partner, Zack Oliva, expressed excitement over the internal promotions and noted that all three team members “represent the high quality of legal work and client service that the firm has become known for.”
Brad Gibbs also congratulated the group, saying “It’s wonderful to be able to promote Jocelyn, Shaun, and Emily.” He added, “These promotions demonstrate our ongoing commitment to strategic growth, and to investing in and retaining the best possible talent for our clients and our firm.”
About the Firm
Oliva Gibbs LLP is a national law firm with offices in Columbus, Houston, Lafayette, Midland, and Oklahoma City. Highly skilled oil and gas attorneys anchor a team focused on complex title matters; oil, gas, and mineral transactions; surface use issues; arbitration and litigation; energy contracts; and regulatory and risk mitigation matters. The team includes former landmen and in-house energy executives, as well as attorneys certified in Oil, Gas, and Mineral law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. The firm has been recognized as one of Texas’ top mid-sized law firms for Energy & Natural Resources work in the 2024 Chambers USA Regional Spotlight Guide.
To learn more about Oliva Gibbs, please visit www.oglawyers.com or find the firm on social media @OlivaGibbsLLP.
