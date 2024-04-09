Oliva Gibbs Advises Silver Hill Energy Partners III, LP On North Dakota Acquisition
Oliva Gibbs, a leading law firm complex oil, gas, and mineral issues, advised Silver Hill Energy Partners, LP in the acquisition of assets in North Dakota.HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oliva Gibbs, a leading law firm specializing in complex oil, gas, and mineral issues, recently advised Silver Hill Energy Partners, LP in connection with an acquisition deal in North Dakota. The transaction involved acquiring oil and gas properties, rights, and related assets from Liberty Resources II, LLC, a prominent Denver-based privately held oil and gas company, including the acquisition of 100% of Liberty Midstream Solutions, LLC, a midstream oil and gas company. This deal, which marks Silver Hill’s entry into the Bakken, includes approximately 84,000 net acres in the Williston Basin Bakken and Three Forks play and an integrated midstream system. The firm assisted in negotiating certain state-specific aspects of the purchase and sale agreement, performed due diligence, prepared defect notices and valuations, and managed post-closing curative measures for the acquisition.
The Oliva Gibbs team was led by Patrick Schenkel and included Brad Gibbs, Gabe Ackal, Amy Klam, Brad McCamy, and Josh Van Maele.
About the Firm
Oliva Gibbs LLP is a national law firm with offices in Columbus, Houston, Lafayette, Midland, and Oklahoma City. Highly skilled oil and gas attorneys anchor a team focused on oil, gas, and mineral transactions; complex title matters; surface use issues; arbitration and litigation; energy contracts; and regulatory and risk mitigation matters. The team includes former landmen and in-house energy executives, as well as attorneys certified in Oil, Gas, and Mineral law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. To learn more about Oliva Gibbs, please visit www.oglawyers.com or find the firm on social media @OlivaGibbsLLP.
