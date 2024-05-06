West Virginia Department of Health Proud to Support Mountaineer Food Bank’s First Annual Health and Hunger Summit

​​​CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The West Virginia Department of Health is proud to support Mountaineer Food Bank’s First Annual Health and Hunger Summit at the Stonewall Resort in Roanoke, WV, on May 30 and 31, 2024.

The two-day event will focus on increasing access to healthy food and will be open to anyone with a passion for ending hunger in their communities. Those who attend will have the opportunity to take part in impactful discussions with experts in the field of nutrition and participate in workshops addressing nutritional guidelines, policy, grant writing, and more.





"We believe in a West Virginia where no one goes to bed hungry today or tomorrow and our hope is that this event will go a long way in addressing this common goal," said Mountaineer Food Bank CEO Chad Morrison.

Breaking through barriers to access will be a major discussion point with topics covered on everything from food insecurity to the state’s school lunch program.

“This is a unique opportunity to bring key stakeholders to the same table and learn from others about strategies that are working in the mission to improve access to nutritional foods in the state,” said Department of Health Secretary Sherri Young, D.O., MBA, FAAFP.

There will also be fun optional physical activity sessions. Those interested in attending may check out the registration website at:

https://feedingamerica.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_elohQ5K13YQP7wy

The cost to attend is $189 plus taxes, and includes meals.

To learn more about Mountaineer Food Bank and the work the organization does in communities across the state, visit

www.mountaineerfoodbank.org