PVN announces two new oil and gas fields

VIETNAM, May 6 - HÀ NỘI – The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) on May 6 announced the discovery of two new oil and gas fields, Rồng and Bunga Aster, which coincided with the 70th anniversary of the historic Điện Biên Phủ Victory (May 7).

The Rong field lies within Block 09-1, specifically well R79. Preliminary assessments suggest an estimated potential increase of 16.5 million barrels of oil there.

Meanwhile, Bunga Aster field belongs to the Block PM3 CAA of well BA-1X which has been put into operation since May 5, with an initial production rate of about 2,100 barrels per day.

Petrovietnam President Lê Mạnh Hung asked units and operators in the exploitation and processing sector to further optimise new management methods, maintain the goals of 2024 and beyond, contributing significantly to ensuring energy security and national economic development. - VNS