Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,530 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,019 in the last 365 days.

PVN announces two new oil and gas fields

VIETNAM, May 6 - HÀ NỘI – The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) on May 6 announced the discovery of two new oil and gas fields, Rồng and Bunga Aster, which coincided with the 70th anniversary of the historic Điện Biên Phủ Victory (May 7).

The Rong field lies within Block 09-1, specifically well R79. Preliminary assessments suggest an estimated potential increase of 16.5 million barrels of oil there.

Meanwhile, Bunga Aster field belongs to the Block PM3 CAA of well BA-1X which has been put into operation since May 5, with an initial production rate of about 2,100 barrels per day.

Petrovietnam President Lê Mạnh Hung asked units and operators in the exploitation and processing sector to further optimise new management methods, maintain the goals of 2024 and beyond, contributing significantly to ensuring energy security and national economic development. - VNS

You just read:

PVN announces two new oil and gas fields

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more