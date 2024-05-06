Celebrating Nurses Across Saskatchewan During National Nursing Week

CANADA, May 6 - Released on May 6, 2024

National Nursing Week from May 6 to 12 is an opportunity to celebrate over 19,000 nurses working across the province for their contributions to the health and wellbeing of Saskatchewan residents.

"Nurses of all designations are critical to the health of our communities and the future of the health care sector," Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "The Government of Saskatchewan recognizes nurses strengthen health care teams and play an important part in meeting the health care needs of our rapidly growing province. We remain committed to supporting our nurses."

Continued investment into the province's Health Human Resources (HHR) Action Plan, ensures Saskatchewan remains an attractive place for health care professionals, including nurses, to live and work.

Key successes have resulted from the HHR Action Plan, including nearly 1,100 nursing graduates hired since the plan was launched in September 2022. Also, following Saskatchewan's recruitment missions to the Philippines, more than 250 Filipino nurses have arrived in Saskatchewan and more than 160 of them are now working in communities across the province.

“We are grateful to our nurses for the difference they make in the lives of patients and their families,” Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Tim McLeod said. “They are valued members of our health care teams and they help save lives every day. We continue to invest in resources for our existing staff and are adding more positions to strengthen our nursing workforce.”

Competitive packages are offered to attract health care professionals, including nurses choosing a rural, regional or northern community. The Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive has seen great success, with nearly 305 incentives provided so far to recruit for nine high priority classifications, including 177 Registered Nurses (RNs), 34 Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs), 23 Registered Psychiatric Nurses (RPNs) and 5 Nurse Practitioners (NPs).

To stabilize staffing in rural and northern areas, 250 full-time permanent positions have been created for high priority health occupations, including nurses. More than 230 of these positions have been filled, the majority nurses - 206 RNs, RPNs, LPNs and NPs.

In addition, 25 NP positions will be created over the next year to enhance and expand use of NPs and enable health care teams to see more patients.

"With thousands of nurses working across the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), the majority of our patients will encounter nurses at various points in their health care journey," SHA Chief Nursing Officer Andrew McLetchie said. "National Nursing Week is an opportunity to celebrate the dedication and care nurses deliver each and every day in a variety of roles. We recognize and deeply appreciate all of the nurses who work for the SHA and continue to call Saskatchewan home. Thank you for your ongoing dedication and commitment to the people we serve."

New and ongoing expansion of health care training across the province, including significant increases in nursing seats provides more opportunities to study at home. Nurses and other health care professionals can benefit from a variety of supports during and after their studies, including scholarships, grants and incentive programs. The province offers up to $20,000 in Saskatchewan student loan forgiveness to nursing graduates who work in designated rural and mid-sized Saskatchewan communities. Graduates may also be eligible for up to $20,000 in tax credits through the Graduate Retention Program.

This year's theme for National Nursing Week, May 6 - 12 is "Changing Lives Shaping Tomorrow" which recognizes the contributions and impact nurses have on individuals, communities and the future of health care.

May 12, the birthday of nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale, is designated as International Nurses Day.

Since 2007, the number of nurses practicing in Saskatchewan has increased by nearly 6,500, representing a 51.2 per cent increase. Currently 13,605 RNs, 4,310 LPNs, 811 RPNs and 360 NPs are practicing in the province.

