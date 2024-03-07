AeroDefense Accelerates Collaborative Drone Detection Network Development via AFWERX Tactical Funding Increase Contract

Revolutionary Technology Enables Enhanced Airspace Security through Shared Data Between Agencies and Real-Time Monitoring

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst is excited to pioneer the future of collaborative defense against drone threats through our innovative Collaboration Drone Detection Network” — MSgt Jarrod Kologinsky

OCEANPORT, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AeroDefense announces that AFWERX awarded a Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) contract in the amount of $1,794,999.96 focused on AirWarden’s Collaborative Drone Detection Network (CoDDN) to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). This cutting-edge technology marks a significant milestone in the field of airspace security, enabling seamless cooperation between multiple DOD, state and local entities for greater situational awareness and rapid, unified response to unauthorized drone activities.

In 2022, AeroDefense completed an AFWERX Direct to Phase II (D2P2) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract with partner commitments from two wings at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JBMDL) to modify its permanently installed drone detection sensors for mobility and military deployment.

AirWarden fixed mobile sensors function as a network exclusively for the system owner in their current form. The CoDDN development builds on the D2P2 to enable connectivity between AirWarden detection equipment types and amongst disparate agencies/units. Essentially, end users from different agencies/units choose to share detection and sensor data to enable cooperative response to the same threat intelligence in a secure, controlled manner.

As part of the CoDDN effort to test connectivity between previously standalone sensor systems, JBMDL will deploy fixed sensor systems at McGuire Air Force Base and nearby Fort Dix, the single largest federal prison in the United States. JBMDL will also protect Lakehurst, the naval component of the base. The base is more than twenty miles from east to west and home to more than eighty mission partners and 40 mission commanders. With more drone detection coverage that now includes a platform for collaboration, JBMDL gains greater airspace awareness and more efficient joint response to drone threats.

"Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst is excited to pioneer the future of collaborative defense against drone threats through our innovative Collaboration Drone Detection Network, empowering the DAF and agencies in regions all around the United States to unite and swiftly respond to airborne threats together,” said MSgt Jarrod Kologinsky, Superintendent, Plans & Programs, 87th Security Forces Squadron, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, NJ.

The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution.

The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and on September 13, 2023, AeroDefense continued its journey that it began in 2020 with the original SBIR award to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About AeroDefense

AeroDefense offers fixed and mobile drone detection solutions for stadiums, airports, correctional facilities, military forces, and other critical infrastructure. AeroDefense’s patented Radio Frequency (RF)-based drone detection system, AirWarden™, detects, classifies, locates, and tracks both drone and pilot simultaneously, providing actionable intelligence to respond effectively (and safely) to drone threats. AeroDefense diligently ensures compliance with all laws and regulations governing drone detection technology, demonstrating their commitment to responsible and legal use in safeguarding airspace. Based in Oceanport, NJ, AeroDefense is a privately held company with all engineering, manufacturing, and support based in the US. To learn more about AeroDefense and AirWarden, please visit www.AeroDefense.tech.

About Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

Sole organization leading the planning and execution of U.S. Air Force & U.S. Space Force science & technology programs. Orchestrates a world-wide government, industry & academia coalition in the discovery, development & delivery of a wide range of revolutionary technology. Provides leading-edge warfighting capabilities keeping air, space and cyberspace forces the world's best. Employs 10,800 military, civilian and contractor personnel at 17 research sites executing an annual $4B budget. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

The innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory brings cutting edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. Employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4B budget. Since 2019, has executed 4,671 contracts worth more than $2B to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.