Bingham & Taylor Receives Prestigious Plant Engineering Award from the American Foundry Society

Innovative Upgrades at Virginia Foundry Drive Improvements in Efficiency, Safety, and Environmental Impact

Receiving this award in our 175th year motivates us to continue setting industry standards.” — Laura Grondin, President and CEO of Bingham & Taylor

CULPEPER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bingham & Taylor, renowned for its innovative underground utilities access solutions, is thrilled to announce its recognition by the American Foundry Society (AFS) with the prestigious Plant Engineering Award. This accolade, bestowed upon the company's Engineering Division, acknowledges their exceptional advancements in foundry processes and equipment, demonstrated during the recent AFS Metalcasting Congress in Milwaukee, WI.

The award was accepted by a delegation including Laura Grondin, President & CEO; Matt Houston, Chief of Operations; Sahil Makwana, Chief Engineer; and Tarun Jaju, Project Engineering Manager. “This recognition validates our team's relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation, especially in the face of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Grondin. "Receiving this award in our 175th year motivates us to continue setting industry standards."

Central to the initiative was a multi-year, multi-million-dollar modernization project at the Culpeper, Virginia foundry. Key upgrades included:

- Replacement of aged Cupola furnace with two 4MT Electric Induction (EI) Furnaces, enhancing metal flow and reducing emissions.

- Installation of a new monorail system designed to transport molten metal seamlessly across the facility.

- Establishment of an onsite state-of-the-art melt/quality lab for expedited testing and quality assurance.

Operational enhancements were significant, with the introduction of:

- Advanced CNC machines, robotic welding, and laser cutting in assembly operations.

- Upgraded rotary cleaning drum and vibratory conveyors in cleaning/grinding operations, bolstered by industrial pulse jet baghouses for improved environmental control.

These improvements led to a marked increase in efficiency and environmental performance:

- On-time delivery rates improved to 94%, and lead times were cut by 65%.

- Melting capacity increased fourfold with the same level of resources.

- A 20% increase in product throughput was achieved with a 6% reduction in labor hours.

- Environmental impact was notably reduced, with a 63% decrease in sand and slag per ton of metal melted and a 93% reduction in particulate matter emissions from the new furnaces compared to old Cupola emissions.

Safety also saw significant gains, with a 73% reduction in the Total Recordable Incident Rate and an 81% decrease in Days Away Restricted Time over the past five years. These figures now stand four times lower than the industry average.

Sahil Makwana, Chief Engineer, emphasized the collaborative effort behind these achievements: “This award is a testament to the innovation driven by passion and determination across our team. It celebrates not just a single project's success but our ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in our industry.”

Moving forward, Bingham & Taylor remains committed to driving innovation and excellence across all aspects of its operations by continuing to invest in cutting-edge technologies, sustainable practices, and employee development initiatives to further enhance efficiency, safety, and environmental stewardship.

For more information on the award-winning foundry transformation achieved by Bingham & Taylor, check out their recent article.

About the American Foundry Society (AFS):

The American Foundry Society (AFS) is a professional, technical, and trade association for foundries and the broader metal casting industry. The Society promotes the interests of foundries to policymakers, provides training for foundry workers, and supports research and technological advancements in foundry science and manufacturing. Visit https://www.afsinc.org/ for more information.

About Bingham & Taylor:

Headquartered in Culpeper, VA, Bingham & Taylor is North America’s leading supplier of meter and valve access and security systems for underground utilities. Proudly 100% woman-owned and founded in 1849, the company is committed to providing high-quality, American-made products, driving innovation, and serving water and gas utilities and distributors across North America and the Caribbean. The company is dedicated to upholding principles of collaboration, integrity, and excellence, ensuring high-quality products and services that fully comply with the Build America Buy America and American Iron & Steel Acts. For more information, visit www.BinghamandTaylor.com.

__

Bingham & Taylor

Services: Product providers for underground utility access

For more information on this release, contact Rosemarie Gallichio, Associate Director of Marketing and Media at (860) 571-3638 or rgallichio@bandt-us.com.

