Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,530 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,016 in the last 365 days.

CS/CS/SB 988 Public Records/My Safe Florida Home Program

FLORIDA, May 6 - April 26, 2024

 

Governor Desantis signed SB 988 into law on April 26, 2024. SB 988 relates to Public Records and My Safe Florida Home Program.

 

This bill provides an exemption from public records requirements for certain information contained in applications and home inspection reports submitted by applicants to the Department of Financial Services as a part of the My Safe Florida Home Program. The applicant's mailing address other than the city, zip code, and the addressee's name, any phone number or email address provided by the applicant will be prohibited under SB 988. It will also prohibit detailed descriptions and pictures of the inside and outside of applicants’ homes.

 

I am grateful to Representative LaMarca for working on the House version of this bill, along with the dedicated committee staff who also worked on this bill. 

You just read:

CS/CS/SB 988 Public Records/My Safe Florida Home Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more