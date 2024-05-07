Megan Walker’s Highly Anticipated “Highcliffe House” Arrives Today
Author’s latest love story comes from Proper Romance hitmakers Shadow Mountain Publishing
If you’d told me when I was a little girl running around our berry farm that I’d one day be writing romance novels steeped in regal British history and tradition, I’d never have believed you.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shadow Mountain Publishing and their popular Proper Romance imprint are spending the day celebrating the release of “Highcliffe House” by Megan Walker. Following up on the critical and sales success of last year’s “Miss Newbury's List,” Walker’s new release takes fans back to England for another heartwarming regency era romance.
— Megan Walker
Frustrated and embarrassed after a failed Season, Anna Lane desperately longs to leave London and relax somewhere by the sea. But her wealthy, hardworking father has business commitments and a crowded calendar. Meanwhile, his ambitious young business partner, Graham Everett, has a huge investment deal that will finally ensure his own financial stability. He’ll do almost anything to secure Mr. Lane’s partnership. Always the shrewd negotiator, Mr. Lane launches a plan to get both Anna and Graham just what they want.
In order to escape the city and enjoy a seaside reprieve, headstrong Anna must accompany the insufferable Graham to his family home in Brighton. For Graham to secure his investment with Mr. Lane, he must present Anna with his best pitch and win her trust. With the clock ticking, will these two mismatched traveling companions find common ground? If so, they just might get what they really needed all along — each other.
Asked to consider the significance of her novel’s release day, Walker said, “I still can’t believe I’m here.” Despite her previous publishing success, the author remains awestruck and grateful with each new release. “Writing is a part of who I am, and it truly feels like I’m giving a part of myself to my readers with every book I write. I have a special love for ‘Highcliffe House’ because the story really came to life as I walked through Brighton, England a few summers ago. The town is vastly different in our modern day, but remnants of Old Brighton still exist, and really stuck with me as I wrote.”
Walker described walking the streets, navigating the rocky shoreline, and immersing herself in the town’s history. “I loved it so much, after my trip, I read several books, looked over countless pictures and sketches, and began to picture Graham and Anna on those same paths I’d walked.”
Born and raised in cozy Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Walker now lives with her family in St. Louis. The irony of a modern midwestern native writing regency era romances based across the ocean is not lost on Walker. “If you’d told me when I was a little girl running around our berry farm that I’d one day be writing romance novels steeped in regal British history and tradition, I’d never have believed you. But I am so thankful for the journey, and I cannot wait for readers to fall in love with this charming seaside town, meet Graham and Anna and their families, and escape in a story of hope and love and new beginnings.”
“Highcliffe House” is now available online and at your favorite traditional bookstores.
About Megan Walker:
Megan Walker was raised on a berry farm in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, where her imagination took her to times past and worlds away. While earning her degree in Early Childhood Education, she married her one true love and started a family. But her imaginings of Regency England wouldn't leave her alone, so she picked up a pen. And the rest is history. She lives in St. Louis, Missouri, with her husband and three children.
About the Publisher:
Shadow Mountain is a general trade publisher of fiction and non-fiction. We’re the publisher of the New York Times bestselling series Fablehaven and the sequel series Dragonwatch by Brandon Mull. We’re also known for our Proper Romance® line of sweet romances. Non-fiction titles include cookbooks from popular bloggers Six Sisters’ Stuff as well as the New York Times best-selling history book 7 Tipping Points that Saved the World. Finally, our best-selling fiction titles include Jason F. Wright’s Christmas Jars—now a major motion picture, and the award-winning The Rent Collector by Camron Wright. We cultivate stories worth telling, questions worth exploring, and beauty worth sharing to improve the lives of families, children, and our society.
