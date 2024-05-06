XOOX Launches Campaign to Reduce Pet Carbon Footprint, "Pawprint"
XOOX Pet, a Pet-centric SNS Platform, Teams Up with Korean Pop Artist Cho Won-kyung to Amplify Pet Carbon Footprint Reduction Efforts And to Boost the MomentumSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a surprising revelation, several studies showed that the carbon emissions produced by raising a single pet for a year surpasses twice the annual emissions of a large SUV. This newfound understanding has sparked concerns among pet owners who previously considered their furry companions as environmentally benign. Termed as "Carbon Pawprint," the collective greenhouse gases stemming from pets' activities are now under scrutiny.
While items like pet waste bags and toys contribute to this carbon pawprint, it's the carbon emissions from meat-based diets that notably escalate the environmental global warming impact. Despite pets having limited agency in directly mitigating these emissions, it is the responsibility of their owners, who consider them as part of their family, to take action.
Addressing this issue head-on, XOOX Pet, the pioneering pet-centric social media platform known for its short-form content challenges, has initiated the "Carbon Pawprint Reduction Campaign." Jang Da-hee, XOOX Korea's marketing manager, expressed the platform's mission, stating, "XOOX's slogan is 'A better world for our four-legged friends.' We aim to raise global awareness of carbon pawprints by making it easy for anyone to participate in the campaign."
To amplify this message, renowned South Korean pop artist Cho Won-kyung, celebrated for her vibrant artworks emphasizing connection and communication, has joined forces with XOOX. Cho's contribution to the campaign includes captivating artwork featuring cheerful pets amidst blooming flowers. Describing her creative process, Cho explained, "Pets, with their developed sense of smell, perceive and communicate with the world through scents. I expressed their scent-filled world using flowers as a medium, transcending their sense of smell to visual aroma."
Cho's artwork adorns posters promoting the "Carbon Pawprint Reduction Campaign," which will also be showcased on billboards in New York's iconic Times Square. With its unparalleled visibility and foot traffic, Times Square serves as a strategic location to disseminate awareness about carbon pawprint and encourage active participation in the campaign.
Participation is simple. First, download the XOOX Pet application that’s available in both iOS and Android, and upload photo(s) or video(s) of you and your pet in the "Carbon Pawprint Reduction Campaign" challenge section with the hashtag "#ReduceCarbonPawprint" written on a piece of paper. Alternatively, participants can simply participate by leaving a comment section of the challenge using the dedicated emoji created by XOOX. Running for three months until mid-July, the challenge rewards participants with XOOX points and offers a chance to win various pet products, including in-home self-pet urine diagnostic kits, through a raffle among the participants.
Launched on November 11th of last year, XOOX has quickly gained traction as the world's first pet-dedicated social media platform, allowing users to create profiles for their beloved pets and share content seamlessly. The platform's unique appeal has transcended borders, attracting pet owners globally and fostering connections among pets and their celebrity counterparts.
As the world grapples with environmental challenges, initiatives like the "Carbon Pawprint Reduction Campaign" underscore the importance of collective action in mitigating carbon emissions, even within the realm of pet ownership. Through innovative collaborations and widespread engagement, XOOX and its partners aim to pave the way for a more sustainable future for both pets and the planet.
To see more details about the campaign, please visit our Reddit post here.
Chris J
XOOX Lab, Inc.
press@xooxlab.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Pet Carbon Paw-print Campaign by XOOX Pet