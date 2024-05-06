Hire Heroes USA and VeteranPCS Join Forces to Serve More Veterans

Hire Heroes USA and VeteranPCS will leverage each organization’s strengths to offer comprehensive support tailored to the needs of the veteran community.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hire Heroes USA and VeteranPCS have united their efforts to offer enhanced support to the military and veteran communities. This new partnership aims to integrate and amplify the unique capabilities of each organization, providing comprehensive transition support to veterans and their families.

Hire Heroes USA is a leading national nonprofit organization that assists with finding meaningful employment opportunities for veterans and military spouses. By focusing on job placement and career readiness, Hire Heroes USA has established a track record of successfully supporting veterans as they transition into civilian life.

VeteranPCS brings to the partnership its specialized expertise in assisting active-duty military families with Permanent Change of Station (PCS) moves. This includes access to a nationwide network of real estate agents and loan officers who are not only connected to the military but are also experts in navigating the complexities of the PCS and VA home loan processes.

Jason Anderson, founder of VeteranPCS, says, “I transitioned from active duty in 2020 and understand those stressors firsthand. Your career and your home are two critical pillars to transitioning well, let alone if you’re moving across the country. Selling a home, buying a home, starting a job, and matching up those timelines can be very stressful. I believe our partnership will be able to aid in relieving that stress. Taking care of our service members is the priority for both organizations and together we can do that in new strides. We even offer an internship for transitioning service members looking to start a career in real estate, pairing well with the Hire Heroes USA mission.”

Hire Heroes USA and VeteranPCS will leverage each organization’s strengths to offer comprehensive support tailored to the needs of the veteran community. Hire Heroes USA’s expansive network and resources will complement VeteranPCS’s in-depth understanding of the real estate needs specific to military families, offering a holistic approach to veteran transition.

“At Hire Heroes USA, we’re committed to the empowerment and success of our veterans, and our collaboration with Veteran PCS amplifies this commitment,” said Ross Dickman, CEO of Hire Heroes USA. “By combining our resources and expertise, we can address the dual challenges of employment and housing that our veterans face."

This strategic alliance marks a pivotal step towards creating a seamless support system for veterans, emphasizing the significant impact beyond employment and housing, and enriching the lives of those who serve and have served in the military.

About Hire Heroes USA

Hire Heroes USA empowers US military members, veterans, and spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce. Our organization offers personalized one-on-one coaching, professionally revised resumes, mentoring, workshops, a job board, career fairs, and more to tens of thousands of job-seeking veterans and military spouses annually. Since Hire Heroes USA’s founding, more than 90,000 Hire Heroes USA clients have found success in their job search.

Hire Heroes USA prioritizes transparency, earning a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the GuideStar Platinum Seal. Funded exclusively through public donations and federal and private grants, we provide our services at no cost to clients. For more information about our organization, visit hireheroesusa.org.

About VeteranPCS

Jason Anderson founded VeteranPCS after his own real estate transactions showed him exactly what was broken in the industry. He then launched an invite-only and carefully vetted community of dedicated real estate professionals who are also military veterans. They are focused on providing clients with maximum value and are completely committed to serving their clients—just like any mission they were on while serving in the military.

Today, Anderson is focused on adding more real estate professionals to the VeteranPCS roster so that his company can provide a larger pool of highly qualified agents to home buyers and sellers and make the transaction as smooth as possible. For more information about VeteranPCS, visit veteranpcs.com.