Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon’s Expert Advice on How to Prepare for a Mommy Makeover
Dr. Steven Yarinsky, Medical Director of Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgery, offers medical, lifestyle, and recovery tips to prepare for Mommy Makeover surgery.SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Steven Yarinsky, a board-certified plastic surgeon in the Saratoga Springs and Albany area, takes pride in performing Mommy Makeover procedures to help mothers again feel confident and comfortable with their bodies. Restoring their pre-baby figure is a positive physical and emotional transformation for women after pregnancy and breastfeeding. After pregnancy and with significant weight loss, cosmetic surgery can improve physical changes in the body that occur to the waistline, breasts, buttocks, thighs, arms, and other regions. If a woman would like to enhance two or more areas of their body, their procedure is referred to as a Mommy Makeover.
Dr. Yarinsky has had extensive experience for over 30 years doing every procedure that may be part of a Mommy Makeover including breast augmentation, breast lift, tummy tuck, liposuction body contouring, rejuvenation of intimate areas, cosmetic injectables, and more. For women interested in pursuing this positively life-changing enhancement, Dr. Yarinsky suggests the following guidelines to help them prepare for their Mommy Makeover to have the best experience and achieve optimal results:
• Choose a plastic surgeon with care: Dr. Yarinsky emphasizes the importance of choosing a board-certified plastic surgeon who is trained and experienced with doing Mommy Makeovers, who also is a member of The Aesthetic Society, the group of plastic surgeons who specialize in cosmetic surgery who hold to the highest surgical and safety standards. Patients should do their homework. Get referrals to a cosmetic plastic surgeon from friends, family members and one’s primary care physician or gynecologist. Visit the website of the surgeon(s) being chosen and see the Mommy Makeover patients’ before and after photos that they have posted. Read their Google reviews and patient testimonials. At the consultation visit, patients should be able to communicate and have a good rapport and feel comfortable with their plastic surgeon and their office staff. Dr. Yarinsky adds that the best cosmetic surgeons should provide thorough, detailed written and verbal pre-operative and post-operative instructions to assist with a successful recovery. That way patients are prepared with the information they need to achieve the best experience and outcome for their Mommy Makeover.
• Complete a medical evaluation: Prior to having cosmetic plastic surgery, a medical evaluation and lab tests may be required to rule out any serious health conditions or issues that may interfere with anesthesia and compromise one’s surgical result and safe recovery. Depending upon the patient’s age and medical history, this may include getting chest x-rays, an EKG, and a letter of medical clearance from their primary medical provider.
• Adjust medications and supplements: Dr. Yarinsky recommends eliminating the use of anti-inflammatory drugs, like aspirin and ibuprofen, and certain herbal supplements that can cause blood thinning and, therefore, increase the risk of bleeding complications. Weight loss medications such as semaglutides like Wegovy® should be stopped a month before cosmetic surgery.
• Reach a healthy, stable weight: Dr. Yarinsky warns that significant weight fluctuations of more than 5-10 pounds following a Mommy Makeover can alter or destroy one’s results. For that reason he says prior to surgery it is best for patients to eat a balanced nutrient-rich diet, maintain a consistent exercise routine, and reach their long-term stable body weight.
• Stop smoking and limit alcohol: Dr. Yarinsky requires his patients to quit smoking and vaping at least four weeks before and after surgery because the effects of tobacco compromise the wound healing process. Do not cheat with exposure to secondhand smoke. Additionally, patients should abstain from alcohol at least one week before surgery to prevent dehydration, permit proper blood clotting, and to avoid negative interactions with anesthesia, prescribed painkillers, and other medicines.
• Find a trusted caregiver to help: Recovery after a Mommy Makeover can take several weeks during which time patients may have difficulty doing some of their regular activities. It is essential for them to arrange for help from family members, friends, or others who will assist them with meals and dressing, child and pet care, household tasks, lifting, driving, and cleaning. Having a caregiver’s help is necessary and extremely beneficial for the patient’s comfort and safe recovery and allows them to get adequate rest while recuperating.
• Create a recovery area at home: Taking the time to prepare a comfortable and well-stocked recovery environment at home before having cosmetic surgery can support and hasten one’s recuperation and reduce potential physical strain.
About Steven Yarinsky, MD, FACS
Dr. Steven Yarinsky is a board-certified plastic surgeon with over 30 years of experience who has helped thousands of people to look and feel their best with breast augmentations and lifts, body contouring with liposuction and tummy tucks, and facial rejuvenation. Specializing in both non-surgical and cosmetic surgery options, he is one of the only plastic surgeons located between Albany and Montreal who is a member of The Aesthetic Society, the world’s leading organization for cosmetic medicine and aesthetic plastic surgery of the face and body. He is also a Diplomate of The American Board of Plastic Surgery, Inc. and a Fellow of The American College of Surgeons. Staying up to date on the latest techniques in cosmetic medicine, he dedicates over 150 hours every three years to continuing ongoing medical education. His commitment to the field of plastic surgery has earned Dr. Yarinsky numerous awards, including the honor of being chosen by his peers as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor® for 15 consecutive years—a designation earned by less than 6 percent of all board-certified plastic surgeons in the Upstate New York region. He has also been chosen by Saratoga Today readers for each of the last 11 years as the “Best Plastic Surgeon in the Saratoga Region.” Dr. Yarinsky is available for interview upon request.
