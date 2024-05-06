MDC offers free virtual Foraging Summertime Mushrooms program May 23

Kansas City, Mo. – If you enjoy mushrooms, look beyond spring morels to summer when various other edible mushrooms appear. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free virtual Foraging Summertime Mushrooms program from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 23.

Mike Snyder, a certified mushroom identification expert, will talk about mushrooms that appear in summer. Snyder will talk about how to find edible mushrooms and how to avoid the toxic ones. There will be a 30-minute question and answer session after his presentation.

This online class is open to all ages. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/46m.