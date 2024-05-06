RG Group Announces Acquisition of Benz Hydraulics
YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The RG Group, a leading provider of motion control, fluid handling, and automation solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Benz Hydraulics, a Wilmington, Delaware-based company specializing in hydraulics and pneumatics.
This strategic acquisition will enable the RG Group to:
- Expand its product offerings: By incorporating Benz Hydraulics' expertise, RG Group will offer a wider range of products and services.
- Strengthen its presence in the Delaware market: The acquisition strengthens RG Group's presence in the Delaware market, allowing them to better serve customers in the region.
“We are excited to welcome Benz Hydraulics to the RG Group family,” said Steve Bennis, CEO of RG Group. “This acquisition allows us to enhance our retail operations, offer aftermarket services to a broader customer base, and develop a stronger presence in the state of Delaware. We are confident this is a positive step for both companies and our employees.”
Patrick Gross, President and COO of RG Group, adds, “Tim Dougherty and I have developed a strong relationship over the past four years. I truly admire the business he has built at Benz and am honored that he will be joining our team. I am confident this is a positive step for both RG Group and Benz, and I look forward to further building upon the legacy of the Dougherty family.”
Tim Dougherty, President of Benz Hydraulics, adds, “As I was considering selling Benz, I thought about possibilities and things that would be critical to me, Benz and our employees. RG was a clear choice. The array of products and services that will become available will complement our current offerings and allow us to explore new avenues of business in our area. Since Benz has been a small, family-owned business for 40 years, it was key that our employees would be valued and continue to have a home. In meeting the RG team, it was evident that while RG is a large business, they treat their employees like family. We are pleased to become part of the RG team and very excited for the future.”
About The RG Group
The RG Group provides leadership in the design and delivery of innovative motion control products and solutions. For over 65 years, they have collaborated with customers to create a sustainable competitive advantage by demonstrating trusted expertise in the design, application, and supply of motion control and fluid handling solutions for hydraulic, pneumatic, electromechanical, and process technologies.
- Awarded “Best Places to Work in PA in 2023”
- Awarded “Fastest Growing Companies in PA in 2023”
About Benz Hydraulics
Founded in 1984 by Jack Dougherty, Benz Hydraulics identified a need for reliable hydraulic sales and service. Over the years, various Dougherty family members have held key positions, ensuring the company's continued success. In 2000, Jack's son Timothy became President and implemented an aggressive strategy to expand market share and product offerings. Benz Hydraulics has grown from a small operation in New Castle, Delaware, to encompass two larger locations. In 2003, they added a ParkerStore for customer convenience, followed by a state-of-the-art repair facility in 2006. Today, the shared facility offers both sales and repair services, providing a one-stop shop for customers.
