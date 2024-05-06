Submit Release
Podcast: Revamping One of NBAA’s Most Useful Resources

April 29, 2024

Runway excursions are the leading cause of accidents in turbine business aircraft operations. NBAA's Domestic Operations Committee recently updated the association's safety resource, Reducing Runway Excursions in Business Aviation, with additional tips for operators to avoid these events.

