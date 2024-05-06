HHS Office on Women’s Health Announces Final Phase Winners for HHS Hypertension Innovator Award Competition

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office on Women’s Health has announced the final phase winners for the HHS Hypertension Innovator Award Competition. The national competition was created to identify and reward innovative programs that ensure women with hypertension during pregnancy and/or postpartum receive appropriate monitoring and follow-up. This competition supports the Biden-Harris Administration’s implementation of the White House Blueprint for Addressing the Maternal Health Crisis, a whole-of-government strategy to combat maternal mortality and improve maternal and infant health, focusing on underserved communities.

“By recognizing innovative programs addressing hypertension during pregnancy and maternal health disparities across the nation, we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring nationwide maternal health excellence and equity,” said Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Rachel Levine. “Community-tailored solutions increasing access to and coverage of comprehensive maternal health care are critical in achieving health equity.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States. Hypertension affects one in every twelve to seventeen pregnancies in the United States. Racial and ethnic disparities involving hypertensive disorders in pregnancy affect more than 1 in 5 delivery hospitalizations of Black women and about 1 in 6 delivery hospitalizations of American Indian and Alaska Native women. Factors that contribute to these disparities include lack of access to and quality of health care, racial bias in the health care system, and psychosocial stress from experiencing racism. In addition, women from all ethnicities and backgrounds also face barriers to managing blood pressure, including cost, transportation, schedules, locality (living in rural or underserved areas), and lack of education about the importance of good blood pressure control.

“Managing hypertension before, during, and after pregnancy is paramount for the well-being of both mother and baby,” said Dorothy Fink, M.D., Deputy Assistant Secretary for Women’s Health and Director of the Office on Women’s Health. “By empowering health care providers and mothers, we contribute to healthier pregnancies and improved maternal and infant outcomes.”

The third and final phase of the competition rewards programs that successfully replicated and/or expanded. The following phase 3 winners have each received a prize of up to $100,000: