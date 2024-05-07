Tia Boatman Patterson Named Co-Recipient of the 2024 Housing Visionary Award
CEO of California Community Reinvestment Corporation honored by National Housing ConferenceGLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES , May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tia Boatman Patterson, President and CEO of California Community Reinvestment Corporation, has been awarded the 2024 Housing Visionary Award by the National Housing Conference (NHC) for her work, which embodies the key qualities of innovation, collaboration, and ongoing advocacy that define successful housing and community development. Tia Boatman Patterson will be honored at the NHC’s Annual Gala, which will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at The Anthem in Washington, DC.
Tia Boatman Patterson heads the California Community Reinvestment Corporation (CCRC) with the mission of improving the lives of California communities by financing the development and preservation of affordable housing for low-income households. CCRC has become a beacon in the California affordable housing development sphere, driving positive impact and sustainable growth in the communities it serves. Tia Boatman Patterson and CCRC have best exemplified the ideals and values of the National Housing Conference with the shared vision of an America where all are able to live in quality, affordable homes within thriving communities.
“I have been blessed to have a career centered on improving housing and community to better people’s lives. My vision is that we have a nation where everyone has an affordable, safe and sanitary place to call home. It is truly humbling and an honor to be recognized by NHC as a National Housing Visionary,” said Tia Boatman Patterson.
The National Housing Conference is the country’s oldest and broadest coalition of affordable housing lenders. The NHC is a diverse collective of stakeholders whose mission is to engage and collaborate through dialogue, advocacy, research and education to develop equitable solutions to the affordable housing crisis. Through these efforts, the NHC cultivates and advances best practices and leverages the organization’s deep understanding of housing and community development policy in order to effectively communicate and address the housing needs of the American people.
CCRC is a reliable and trusted partner and California’s premier multifamily housing lender, tackling the affordable housing crisis throughout the state. CCRC and its lending products are providing term financing for multifamily rental housing in California through a taxable mortgage pool and by committing to purchase tax-exempt bonds directly. With the help of various products and partnerships, CCRC can offer CRA-eligible lending and investment opportunities. This financial support has led to the creation of more than 47,000 low-cost housing units for vulnerable individuals and families across the state of California. For more information, visit https://www.e-ccrc.org/
Founded in 1931, the National Housing Conference is the oldest and broadest housing coalition in America. NHC is a diverse continuum of affordable housing stakeholders who convene and collaborate through dialogue, advocacy, research, and education to develop equitable solutions that serve our common interest—an America where everyone is able to live in a quality, affordable home in a thriving community. Politically diverse and nonpartisan, NHC is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. For more information, visit https://nhc.org/
