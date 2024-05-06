NBRPA HOSTS FULL COURT PRESS CLINIC IN CHICAGO

NBRPA

- LEGENDS LED CHICAGO YOUTH FROM ABC PILSEN ATHLETICS AT THE NBRPA’s FULL COURT PRESS: PREP 4 SUCCESS CLINIC-

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) Legends teamed up to bring basketball fun and life skills lessons to youth from ABC Pilsen Athletics, on May 4 at Footlocker Chicago State Street. Led by Alando Tucker, Bobby Simmons, Lenae Fergerson, Jermaine “Hi Rise” Brown, and NBA Drill Clinician Frank Lopez, local youth participated in a wide array of basketball instruction including proper passing and shooting techniques, defensive drills and the value of teamwork. Additionally, the youth were treated to in-depth conversations with NBRPA Legends on the importance of respect, mentorship, and leadership.

During the event, participants were treated to special gifts from longtime NBRPA partners including:

• Jr. NBA/NBRPA T-Shirt,

• Mitchell & Ness Hats,

• Panini NBA Trading Cards.

Full Court Press is designed to support the development of participating youth both on and off the court through basketball instruction, mentorship and an innovative life skills curriculum. Several Legends of Basketball, both men and women with NBA, WNBA, ABA and/or Harlem Globetrotters backgrounds, serve as basketball coaches and mentors for the youth at each clinic while NBRPA community partners offer additional life skills programming.

Since 2013, the NBRPA has held over 100 Full Court Press: Prep for Success clinics impacting more than 7,500 underserved youth both locally and globally. With your support, Full Court Press and the NBRPA can increase their impact by donating here.

For more information about the program, or to get involved, please visit https://www.legendsofbasketball.com/fullcourtpress/



About the National Basketball Retired Players Association

The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) is comprised of former professional basketball players from the NBA, ABA, and WNBA. It is a 501(c) 3 organization with a mission to develop, implement and advocate a wide array of programs to benefit its members, supporters and the community. The NBRPA was founded in 1992 by basketball legends Dave DeBusschere, Dave Bing, Archie Clark, Dave Cowens and Oscar Robertson. The NBRPA works in direct partnerships with the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. Legends Care is the charitable initiative of the NBRPA that positively impacts youth and communities through basketball. Scott Rochelle is President and CEO, and the NBRPA Board of Directors includes Chairman of the Board Charles “Choo” Smith, Vice Chairman Shawn Marion, Treasurer Nancy Lieberman, Secretary C.J. Kupec, Spencer Haywood, Eddie Gill, Rushia Brown, Bob Elliott, Mike Bantom, Caron Butler, Clarence “Chucky” Brown and Dave Bing. Learn more at legendsofbasketball.com.

To follow along with the NBRPA, find them on social media at @NBAalumni on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Twitch.

