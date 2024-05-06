ANY.RUN Takes on Emerging Cyber Threats with Launch of YARA Search and Major Updates to Existing Features

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, has announced its April releases. The team focused on new features and improvements to threat intelligence and malware analysis capabilities.

𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞: 𝐘𝐀𝐑𝐀 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡

The most significant addition to ANY.RUN is YARA Search. This new threat intelligence service enables users to find matching malware samples using custom YARA rules in 2TB of real-world threat data, supplied by users worldwide.

The tool allows users to write, edit, debug, and download their rules via a built-in editor with syntax highlighting.

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞

ANY.RUN has enhanced the threat detection capabilities of its service and can now identify more malware families, including:

● Blackwood

● PlanetStealer

● INC ransomware

● SideTwist

● Carbanak

● Donex ransomware

The service also received 16 signatures for APT44 (Sandworm), OfflRouter, Conti ransomware, Microp ransomware, Latrodectus, Sapphire ransomware, and other threats.

The newly added network rules include phishing, which directs victims to Telegram, phishing with tracking, MadMxShell, Miori, and a cross-platform, post-exploit, red teaming framework Mythic С2 with Apollo and Poseidon agents in HTTP setting.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐄𝐱𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬

ANY.RUN has made several updates to existing features.

● The RSPAMD module has been improved to reduce false positives further.

● Users are now shown more information related to Suricata rule detection.

● The mechanism for adding threat tags to sandbox sessions has also been refined.

Learn more on ANY.RUN’s blog.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN's suite of cybersecurity products includes an interactive sandbox and a Threat Intelligence portal. Serving 400,000 professionals around the world, the sandbox offers a streamlined approach to analyzing malware families that target both Windows and Linux systems. Meanwhile, ANY.RUN's Threat Intelligence services, which include Lookup, Feeds, and YARA Search, enable users to quickly gather information about threats and respond to incidents with greater speed and precision.