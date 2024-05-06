TSAOG’s Dr. S. Josh Bell was Selected as a 2024 Health Care Heroes Award Winner by the San Antonio Business Journal
TSAOG celebrates Dr. S. Josh Bell for his unwavering dedication to sports medicine in the San Antonio community.SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine is pleased to announce that Dr. S. Josh Bell was selected as one of San Antonio Business Journals 2024 Health Care Heroes Award Winners. Medical professionals presented with this award are being recognized for dedicating their time, talent, and compassion to the community.
To determine honorees, the San Antonio Business Journal sought nominations from the San Antonio region. For eligibility purposes, nominees had to live and work in the San Antonio area, and self-nominations were welcomed. The categories fell under individuals, teams, departments, and units. Only twenty heroes were chosen across various categories, making this acknowledgment more than just an honor.
Dr. S. Josh Bell is a Sports Medicine Physician at TSAOG and has been with the group since 2011. Dr. Bell is board-certified by The American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery (ABOS) and has an additional subspecialty certification in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. His top specialties include arthroscopic and joint replacement surgeries.
San Antonio Business Journal will host the 2024 Health Care Heroes Awards event on Wednesday, May 22nd, from 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Aggie Park, 6205 West Ave. San Antonio, TX 78213.
As TSAOG celebrates this well-deserved recognition of Dr. Bell by the San Antonio Business Journal, they remain committed to setting the standard for medical excellence in the community.
To learn more about Dr. Bell's work, please visit TSAOG’s website or contact their office.
About the Company:
John J. Hinchey, M.D. established TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine and has been a long-time provider of quality orthopedic care since 1947. TSAOG is on a mission to provide patients with the highest standards of medical care. With this commitment in mind, TSAOG has become the most extensive orthopedic care practice throughout the San Antonio and South Texas areas. TSAOG physicians specialize in diagnosing and treating musculoskeletal system diseases and injuries, including joint replacement and arthritis, sports medicine injuries, arthroscopic surgery, spine treatment, and more. The highly renowned practice also offers additional services, including hand and physical therapy, industrial rehabilitation, worker’s compensation, digital imaging, outpatient surgery, and urgent orthopedic care. The TSAOG team of specialists, nurses, and therapists work collaboratively to provide a complete continuum of care for their patients.
About San Antonio Business Journal:
The San Antonio Business Journal is a multi-platform media company providing in-depth coverage of local business communities and breaking news reaching more than 37,500 unique readers each week. Through print, digital products such as its twice-a-day emailed news digests and face-to-face events, the Business Journal offers business leaders many avenues for making connections and gives them a competitive edge locally, regionally, and nationally.
TSAOG Contact Details:
Company: TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine
Name: Quinten Mancha
Email: smancha@tsaog.com
Address: 19138 US-Hwy 281 N San Antonio, TX, 78258
Phone Number:(210)-473-8912
Website: https://www.tsaog.com/
San Antonio Business Journal Contact Details:
Company: San Antonio Business Journal
Name: Jimmy Holmes, Market President and Publisher
Email: jholmes@bizjournals.com
Address: 100 NE Interstate 410 Loop Suite 910, San Antonio, TX 78216
Phone Number: 210-341-3202
Website: https://www.bizjournals.com/sanantonio/
Quinten Mancha
TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine
+1 (210)-473-8912
smancha@tsaog.com