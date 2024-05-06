OLOID appoints Dhruv Markandey as Chief Commercial Officer
OLOID has announced the appointment of Dhruv Markandey, a seasoned entrepreneurial executive leader, to its executive team as the new Chief Commercial OfficerSUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OLOID Inc., a leading provider of physical identity and access technology for modern workplaces, today announced the appointment of Dhruv Markandey to its executive team as the new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Dhruv brings extensive experience and a proven track record in B2B SaaS to his role as Chief Commercial Officer.
As a seasoned entrepreneurial executive leader, Dhruv has established himself as a dynamic force in the industry. His career, spanning nearly two decades, includes notable contributions to organizations such as HSBC and Mindtickle. He played a pivotal role in scaling a tech startup from Seed to Series E, demonstrating his proficiency in managing multi-million dollar accounts, executing GTM responsibilities, and scaling lines of business.
At OLOID, Dhruv will lead the commercial strategy and operations, driving growth, fostering strategic partnerships, and expanding the company's market presence globally. His expertise in identifying early adopters, strengthening product-market fit, and leading category-creation efforts will be invaluable in achieving OLOID's strategic objectives.
"We are thrilled to welcome Dhruv to our team," says Mohit Garg, CEO of OLOID. "His extensive experience and proven track record in scaling B2B SaaS ventures make him the perfect fit to drive our commercial strategy forward. With Dhruv at the helm, we are confident in our ability to accelerate growth, strengthen client relationships, and drive innovation across our portfolio."
Dhruv's influence spans across various functions including product development, demand generation, sales, solution engineering, product marketing, customer success, and professional services. He has a demonstrated ability to conceive and realize products while establishing and nurturing multiple teams from the ground up.
"I am excited to join the amazing team at OLOID and contribute to its continued success," said Dhruv. "I look forward to leveraging my experience and insights to drive innovation, foster strategic partnerships, and deliver value to our customers and stakeholders."
Dhruv’s appointment as CCO marks a significant milestone in OLOID’s growth journey, and his leadership will be instrumental in shaping its commercial strategy and executing its vision for the future.
About OLOID
OLOID stands at the forefront of physical identity management and automation, offering state-of-the-art passwordless and automation solutions for enterprises. OLOID’s objective is to establish a unified security framework by integrating with HR, IT, and various cyber and physical systems, thus enabling a unified digital identity across the organization and the day in the life of the user.
Headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, OLOID is backed by some of the largest venture funds and corporations such as Dell Technologies Capital, Honeywell Ventures, Okta Ventures, Unusual Ventures, Emergent Capital and trusted by Fortune 100 companies as customers such as Flex, Tyson Foods, and Honeywell.
