St. Albans Barracks // Armed Robbery in Enosburg // Suspect Sought

CASE#: 24A2002919

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trooper Vienna Gildea

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 05/06/24 @ 03:41 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jolley Convenience Store - 424 Main St. Enosburg Falls VT

VIOLATION: Armed Robbery

ACCUSED: Unknown / Under Investigation

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Jolley Convenience Store in Enosburg Falls, VT. No injuries were reported during the robbery. The suspect was alleged to enter the store, brandished a knife and demanded/ was provided tobacco products and cash.

The suspect was described as a white male wearing a puffy black coat, camo mask, blue jeans and red shoes. (see attached pics)

Detectives are also looking to identify a second person of interest seen near the store about an hour after the robbery. He is seen in the third picture.

Anyone with information is asked to call VSP St. Albans.