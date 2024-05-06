St. Albans Barracks // Armed Robbery in Enosburg // Suspect Sought
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2002919
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trooper Vienna Gildea
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 05/06/24 @ 03:41 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jolley Convenience Store - 424 Main St. Enosburg Falls VT
VIOLATION: Armed Robbery
ACCUSED: Unknown / Under Investigation
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Jolley Convenience Store in Enosburg Falls, VT. No injuries were reported during the robbery. The suspect was alleged to enter the store, brandished a knife and demanded/ was provided tobacco products and cash.
The suspect was described as a white male wearing a puffy black coat, camo mask, blue jeans and red shoes. (see attached pics)
Detectives are also looking to identify a second person of interest seen near the store about an hour after the robbery. He is seen in the third picture.
Anyone with information is asked to call VSP St. Albans.