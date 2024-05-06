Highlighting the Role of School Nurses Through the School Health Annual Report

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is highlighting the important work of school nurses this week in celebration of School Nurse Day on May 8.

For over 120 years, school nurses have been critical to all aspects of student health, including improving public health. Each year, school nurses statewide complete the School Health Annual Report. It is used to satisfy the requirements for health-related data collection, which includes emergency medication administration, vision and hearing screening data, and other points.

Vision and hearing screenings are required in Maine schools. In the 2022-2023 school year, school nurses coordinated 122,310 screenings. Of these, 7,082 were referred for further evaluation. Early learning and literacy skills can be delayed when students have undetected hearing or vision deficits. School nurses are responsible for directing and overseeing school health screening programs and following up with referred students for evaluation and potential treatment. Without these screenings, over 7,000 Maine students would be potentially at risk for learning difficulties.

To learn more about the school health annual report and other data related to school-aged children, please visit the School Health Services: Data webpage.

The Maine DOE and its Office of School and Student Supports have many resources for school staff to improve school health services. The guidelines and resources center on providing culturally responsive, evidence-based care that improves overall health.

Celebrate #SND2024 on May 8. @schoolnurses http://www.schoolnurseday.org.

For further questions and support, reach out to the Maine DOE Office of School and Student Supports at DOESchoolandStudentSupports@Maine.gov.