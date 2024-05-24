Save the Date: 2024 Maine DOE Annual Summit Scheduled for August 6-8

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to announce that its Annual Summit is scheduled for August 6th through 8th at Augusta Civic Center. This year’s theme is Supporting the Whole Student & Community.

The event features keynote speakers Pender Makin, Maine Education Commissioner; Jared Cooney Horvath, a Neuroscientist and Educator; Kim Strobel, a motivational speaker and Happiness Coach; and Catherine Ann Wilson, the founder of Stop Trafficking US, along with over 150 presentations and professional learning opportunities for everyone working in Maine’s school communities.

Build your knowledge base on a host of topics related to education and school safety, connect with colleagues, and get the high-quality professional learning, tools, and resources you need from the 2024 Maine DOE Annual Summit.

Registration is expected to open in early June! While we are busy preparing an exciting agenda and activities for this event, find updated information and more to come on the Maine DOE Annual Summit event page.