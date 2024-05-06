DHAPP Commends CIDRZ for HIV Interventions Provided to the Defence Forces of Zambia.

The US Department of Defense HIV/AIDS Prevention Program (DHAPP) is impressed with the significant progress achieved by the Department of Defense HIV Prevention Program (DFPP) being implemented by the Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ) in providing HIV prevention, care, and treatment services to the Defence Forces of Zambia (DFZ).

A delegation led by Dr Shirish Balachandra, Chief Medical Officer at the Division of HIV/AIDS Prevention Programme, recently visited the country to review the progress made within six months of inception. During the visit, Dr Balachandra urged CIDRZ to collaborate closely with the Defence Forces of Zambia (DFZ) to ensure the project’s sustainability.

As part of its comprehensive programme support, CIDRZ has strategically deployed a dedicated team of about 200 healthcare professionals placed across 58 healthcare facilities in 25 districts nationwide. These highly skilled individuals are committed to delivering essential HIV health services, encompassing testing, prevention, care and treatment.

CIDRZ’s initiatives also extends to strengthening health systems, incorporating vital components such as pharmaceutical and laboratory services.