Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,125 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,653 in the last 365 days.

DHAPP Commends CIDRZ for HIV Interventions Provided to the Defence Forces of Zambia.

The US Department of Defense HIV/AIDS Prevention Program (DHAPP) is impressed with the significant progress achieved by the Department of Defense HIV Prevention Program (DFPP) being implemented by the Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ) in providing HIV prevention, care, and treatment services to the Defence Forces of Zambia (DFZ).

A delegation led by Dr Shirish Balachandra, Chief Medical Officer at the Division of HIV/AIDS Prevention Programme, recently visited the country to review the progress made within six months of inception. During the visit, Dr Balachandra urged CIDRZ to collaborate closely with the Defence Forces of Zambia (DFZ) to ensure the project’s sustainability.

As part of its comprehensive programme support, CIDRZ has strategically deployed a dedicated team of about 200 healthcare professionals placed across 58 healthcare facilities in 25 districts nationwide. These highly skilled individuals are committed to delivering essential HIV health services, encompassing testing, prevention, care and treatment.

CIDRZ’s initiatives also extends to strengthening health systems, incorporating vital components such as pharmaceutical and laboratory services.

You just read:

DHAPP Commends CIDRZ for HIV Interventions Provided to the Defence Forces of Zambia.

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more