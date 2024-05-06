Get a Mental Health Boost By Cultivating Joy-Filled Connections; Psychologist Shares Exceptional Insights in New Book

Well-researched and fact-based, The Joy of Imperfect Love aims to foster the positive mental and emotional health the world so desperately needs. Clinical psychologist, author, podcaster, and advocate Dr. Carla Marie Manly.

In The Joy of Imperfect Love, Dr. Carla Marie Manly offers the antidote to the “Happiness Crisis” faced in the U.S. and around the world.

Mental health improves when we learn the keys to healthy relationships.” — Dr. Carla Marie Manly

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unhealthy relationship dynamics — even with oneself — can be a drain on mental and emotional well-being, explains clinical psychologist Dr. Carla Marie Manly.

“Mental health improves when we learn the keys to healthy relationships,” Dr. Manly said. “In other words, the more stable we are in our close relationships, the more we are able to stay calm — free of anxiety — when faced with the chaos in the outer world.”

In her new book, The Joy of Imperfect Love, she helps readers create new patterns that pave the way toward healthy, joy-filled connections. Through research-backed insights, captivating case examples and empowering exercises, Dr. Manly leads readers through an exploration of how attachment issues and unresolved trauma negatively impact both self-love and relationship quality. Then, Dr. Manly offers sound solutions for creating the awareness and healthy habits that promote lasting love.

Her inclusive narrative makes her insights accessible to all demographics and sexual orientations, and key concepts such as communication skills and emotional intelligence can be applied to romantic relationships, friendships, social relationships, and work relationships.

Well-researched and fact-based with an emphasis on replacing destructive patterns such as negative self-beliefs and toxic inner narratives with healthy, awareness-based dynamics, The Joy of Imperfect Love aims to foster the positive mental and emotional health the world so desperately needs.

“Readers will breathe a sigh of deep relief as they discover the doable, real-life secrets to creating joy-filled relationships and genuine, imperfect love,” Dr. Manly offers.

About Dr. Carla Marie Manly

Clinical psychologist, author, podcaster, and advocate Dr. Carla Marie Manly is based in Sonoma County, California. In addition to her clinical practice focusing on relationships and personal transformation, Dr. Manly is deeply invested in her roles as a consultant and speaker. With a refreshingly direct and honest approach — plus doses of humor — Dr. Manly enjoys supporting others in the ever-evolving journey of life. Working from a transformative model that honors the body-mind-spirit connection, Dr. Manly offers holistic relationship and wellness seminars around the world. Her three previous books, Date Smart, Joy from Fear and Aging Joyfully highlight her empowering approach and profound expertise. She has been cited by numerous media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, USA Today, Forbes, Oprah, Newsweek, NBC, HuffPost, Reader’s Digest, Psychology Today, Parade, Women’s Health and more. Look for Dr. Manly’s upbeat mental health podcast — Imperfect Love — on all major podcast platforms. Dr. Manly also co-hosts the Familius podcast, Helping Families Be Happy.

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Joy-Imperfect-Love-Creating-Relationships/dp/1641709057

The Joy of Imperfect Love: The Art of Creating Healthy, Securely Attached Relationships

Publisher: Familius

Release Date: March 3, 2024

ISBN-10: ‎1641709057

ISBN-13: ‎978-1641709057

Available from Amazon.com and BN.com

