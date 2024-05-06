Digital Public Infrastructures for Better Climate Action and Food Security

Through open, interoperable and scalable systems, digital public infrastructures (DPIs) can empower citizens and drive digital inclusion.

This talk will explore the roles Governments and the private sector play in deploying DPI to advance agricultural practices. Attendees will learn how DPI benefits smallholder farmers by enhancing market access and financial services. It will demonstrate how DPI can facilitate the design and monitoring of agricultural policies, and support disaster prevention and response. Finally, we will explain how DPI can minimize operational costs along the value chain by easily reaching underserved communities and building trust in transactions.