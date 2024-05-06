Submit Release
Moonshots for Development: Open Innovation Challenge Winners

Time: 11:30 – 12:30 CEST

This event will showcase the finalists from the Joint Moonshots for Development Open Innovation Challenge on AI for Climate Resilience in Rural Areas. Each finalist will describe what they have accomplished after receiving support from the Challenge, what their ambitions and asks are, and what their vision is for spearheading climate resilience in rural areas.

These start-ups, all based in Africa and India, have received different funding and coaching packages:

  • Agpreneur and Farmer Lifeline Technologies were each awarded IFAD funding of US$50,000 and coaching on lean innovation and behavioural design. CGIAR will match them with scientists for further technical support and an opportunity to receive US$10,000 in funding.
  • Boomitra will receive USD50,000 from ADB.
  • Viamo will be sponsored by the WFP Innovation Accelerator and was awarded IFAD funding of US$50,000, plus access to coaching.

