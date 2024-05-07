Censinet Announces David Woska, PhD, as Chief Information Security Officer
Healthcare Cybersecurity and Risk Management Veteran Brings More Than Two Decades of Experience in Healthcare, Cybersecurity, IT Governance, and Data Protection
David brings unparalleled healthcare cybersecurity experience to Censinet and we are delighted to welcome him to the Company’s leadership team as CISO.”BOSTON, MA, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, announced today that David Woska, PhD, CISM, has joined the Company’s leadership team as Chief Information Security Officer. Having spent much of his career working with hospitals and health systems, David brings over two decades of expertise in healthcare cybersecurity and has spearheaded major cybersecurity initiatives that have significantly enhanced data protection and compliance in complex healthcare environments.
— Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet
“David brings unparalleled healthcare cybersecurity experience to Censinet and we are delighted to welcome him to the Company’s leadership team as CISO,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “As a former cyber leader and Censinet customer, David brings critical insight and deep subject matter expertise to managing third-party and enterprise risk, implementing industry best practices to protect sensitive data, and will keep both Censinet and our customers a step ahead of ever-evolving cyber threats.”
In addition to his role as CISO at Censinet, David will lead the Company’s curation efforts to expand customers’ risk coverage and compliance capabilities, and ensure Censinet customers stay ahead of the rapidly changing threat landscape. Before joining Censinet, David played a pivotal role at Northwell Health in New York, where he was instrumental in developing and implementing third-party risk management and IT governance programs. His efforts not only fortified the security posture of the organization but also fostered a culture of security awareness.
“’I’m thrilled to be joining Censinet at this critical time in our industry,” said David Woska, Chief Information Security Officer at Censinet. “I am driven by a profound passion for healthcare and the critical need to protect patients from growing cyber risks and threats. I look forward to advancing Censinet’s mission to take the risk out of healthcare, ensuring that safety and security are held to the highest standards for both our customers and at Censinet.”
To learn more about David Woska and other members of the Censinet leadership team, please visit www.censinet.com/about/leadership-team.
About Censinet
Censinet®, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOps™ delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.
