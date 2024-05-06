Creatio Partners with Sandbox Banking to Help More Finserv Organization in North America Transform and Innovate Faster
This new partnership aims to empower more financial institutions in North America with the right technologyBOSTON, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, unveils an exciting collaboration as it joins forces with Sandbox Banking. Sandbox Banking is a digital transformation partner that helps banks and credit unions connect fintech products into their existing systems. Together, Sandbox Banking and Creatio are poised to revolutionize the banking industry by connecting more banking software and systems, data, and people with Creatio’s no-code platform for workflow automation and CRM.
"Our partnership with Creatio is an exciting opportunity to enhance CRM capabilities for financial institutions,” said Kelsey Saia, VP of Partnerships at Sandbox Banking. “By merging Sandbox Banking's proficiency in core banking systems and fintech integrations with Creatio's leading no-code platform for workflow automation and CRM, we aim to empower banks and credit unions to better understand and serve their account holders, fostering growth and innovation in the financial services sector."
Creatio has already established a strong presence in the financial services industry, offering tailored solutions that streamline operations and enhance customer engagement. This presence is positioned for further expansion through its strategic alliance with Sandbox Banking. In addition, Creatio customers will have access to Sandbox Banking's innovative technology to integrate more seamless, flexible services into Creatio’s platform. Sandbox Banking’s GlyueTM platform, a low-code iPaaS (integration platform as a service) banking automation solution, will be available on the Creatio Marketplace, providing financial institutions with easy access to essential tools.
Creatio's offering, Financial Services Creatio, is a no-code platform to automate financial services processes and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. It empowers retail and business banks, along with other financial service institutions, to orchestrate holistic customer journeys and optimize operations across the front, middle, and back offices. With Financial Services Creatio, organizations can deliver highly personalized customer experiences, elevate their up- and cross-selling success, execute seamless workflows, significantly accelerate the launch of new financial products, centralize data and applications, drive rapid innovation through no-code empowerment for business users, and establish a robust alignment between business and IT teams.
"Thousands of leading organizations in the financial services sector worldwide are leveraging Creatio’s no-code platform to drive innovation and enhance their customer experiences. We are thrilled to collaborate with Sandbox Banking to enable more companies in North America to tap into innovative finserv-specific solutions powered by no-code," said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
About Sandbox Banking
Sandbox Banking is a digital transformation partner that helps unlock revenue via Glyue™, our groundbreaking Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS). Glyue™ is used by North American banks and credit unions ranging from $500M to $200B+ in size, and provides connectors from the 14+ of the most popular core banking platforms to more than 50 lending, deposit, KYC/AML, data, cards, underwriting, mobile banking, and analytics solutions from the world’s best providers. Sandbox Banking’s investors include Horizon Ventures, Tuesday Capital, Forum Ventures, SixThirty & YCombinator.
To learn more, visit https://sandboxbanking.com.
PR Creatio
Creatio
+1 617-765-7997
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube