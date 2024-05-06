Submit Release
News Search

There were 558 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,104 in the last 365 days.

Minister Naledi Pandor on working visit in Equatorial Guinea

Today, 5 May 2024, on the first day of her visit, Minister Pandor held Bilateral Talks with her counterpart, HE Mr Simeon Oyono Esono Angue, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Diaspora.

The discussions focussed on strengthening bilateral relations between South Africa and Equatorial Guinea. The Ministers also discussed regional, continental and global issues of common interest.

At the conclusion of their meeting, Minister Pandor and Minister Angue signed the Memorandum of Understanding on the Establishment of the Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) between the Republic of South Africa and the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.
 

You just read:

Minister Naledi Pandor on working visit in Equatorial Guinea

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more