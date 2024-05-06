Minister Naledi Pandor on working visit in Equatorial Guinea

Today, 5 May 2024, on the first day of her visit, Minister Pandor held Bilateral Talks with her counterpart, HE Mr Simeon Oyono Esono Angue, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Diaspora.

The discussions focussed on strengthening bilateral relations between South Africa and Equatorial Guinea. The Ministers also discussed regional, continental and global issues of common interest.

At the conclusion of their meeting, Minister Pandor and Minister Angue signed the Memorandum of Understanding on the Establishment of the Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) between the Republic of South Africa and the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

