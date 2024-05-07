The Supply & Demand Show welcomes Prof. Zal Phiroz of Harvard University
The Supply & Demand Show - A thrilling logistics webcast series with Richard Crawford & Kerim Kfuri announces Prof. Zal Phiroz of Harvard University as guest
Prof. Zal Phiroz's expertise spans academia and industry, making him a true visionary in global supply chain practices.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supply Chain Radar proudly presents "The Supply & Demand Show," an enthralling interview series that delves deep into the world of logistics and supply chain management. Hosted by the distinguished TV host and producer Richard Crawford, alongside supply chain expert Kerim Kfuri, this webcast and podcast promises viewers an enlightening and entertaining journey into the heart of this vital industry.
— Kerim Kfuri
Join Richard Crawford and Kerim Kfuri as they explore the fascinating world of logistics and supply chain management, delivering laughter, wisdom, and actionable advice with each episode.
Special Guest:
Joining us this week on "The Supply & Demand Show" is Dr. Zal Phiroz, a renowned expert and professor in global supply chain practices. With a diverse background spanning academia and industry, Dr. Phiroz has held pivotal roles at Harvard University, Procter & Gamble, and TELUS, where he led international supply chain projects and managed billion-dollar brands. His innovative initiatives, from demand simulation to retail disruptive innovation techniques, continue to shape the industry landscape.
With a PhD in hierarchical decision-making patterns for supply chain entities and extensive consulting experience, Dr. Phiroz brings unparalleled insights into supply chain ownership, procurement optimization, and breach of contract analysis. Don't miss this opportunity to learn from one of the industry's foremost experts on "The Supply & Demand Show."
For more information or to watch/listen to the episode, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ju4olIJaago
About The Supply and Demand Show
Each episode of "The Supply & Demand Show" features candid discussions with some of the most influential leaders in logistics and supply chain management. From industry trends to innovative strategies, viewers and listeners will gain invaluable insights to help navigate their own professional endeavors.
One of the highlights of the show is the "Hot Seat" segment, where guests are challenged to tackle five difficult industry questions in just five minutes. This fast-paced and engaging segment adds an element of excitement while providing viewers with a glimpse into the minds of industry experts.
"The Supply & Demand Show" is available for streaming on YouTube and can be accessed as a podcast on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
Gitte Willemsens
CHARLIE PESTI
+32 489 36 22 31
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube