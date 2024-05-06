Submit Release
Ibrahim’s Urgent Appeal: Help My Family Find Safety Amidst Gaza Conflict

Family in Gaza, including a newborn and a toddler, urgently seeks help amidst conflict. Donations can make a significant difference

GAZA, PALESTINE, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An urgent appeal is being made on behalf of a family enduring harsh living conditions amidst ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip. The family, which includes a newborn and a toddler, currently resides in a small tent in the city of Rafah after their home was destroyed due to bombing.

The appeal is being made by a family member named Ibrahim. “In the Gaza Strip, resides a mother, a sister named Zahra, her one-year-old infant Kenan, and lastly, a brother named Muhammad, his wife Sarah, and their little girl, Asmahan, who is just 5 months old and was born during the war,” shared Ibrahim. “All were forced to flee their home after it was completely destroyed due to bombing.”

The family has moved several times since their home was destroyed, from Deir al-Balah to Khan Yunis, and now they reside in a small tent in the city of Rafah. The living conditions in the tent are harsh, with a lack of drinking water, healthy food, and a risk of contagious diseases. The family is surviving on canned food, which has caused fatigue, stomach pain, and skin diseases.

Sarah, who recently gave birth in the tent, lacks any kind of healthcare or medicine necessary for post-childbirth recovery. Her health has started to deteriorate under these circumstances. As for Asmahan, the situation is dire. There’s no suitable milk available for her as her mother cannot breastfeed due to malnutrition. There are no diapers, clothes, or any kind of treatment available for her. She has started to show signs of fatigue and weakness in these disastrous conditions.

In light of these hardships, an appeal is being made for help. “Contributions, no matter how small, can make a significant difference in their lives,” stated Ibrahim. “Donations can provide them with essential supplies like food, water, medicine, and clothing. It can also help find a safer and more comfortable place for them to live.”

To support this family in their time of need, donations can be made at this link. Generosity and kindness can bring some relief to their suffering and give them hope for a better future.

About the Campaign

The campaign is an initiative by Ibrahim to help his family in the Gaza Strip. The funds raised will be used to provide the family with essential supplies and to find a safer and more comfortable place for them to live.

The link to the campaign: https://www.gofundme.com/f/qezj5-help-my-family-to-evacuate-from-gaza-strip

+ +32467785349
