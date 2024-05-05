Engineer Mother’s Fight for Survival Amidst War: A Plea for Help and Hope
War-stricken family seeks aid for basic necessities and safety.
All I want is for my children to live safely, away from the trauma they’ve endured.”GAZA, PALESTINE, May 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This press release tells the story of Baraa, a civil engineer and a mother of three beautiful children: Majd (5 years old), Liya (3 years old), and Kanan (11 months old). Their lives, once filled with safety and joy, took a drastic turn when war struck their home.
— Baraa Zohair, Civil Engineer, Gaza, Palestine
On October 11, their house was destroyed in a devastating bombardment. Miraculously, they managed to escape, but not without scars. Baraa and her son Majd were injured during their desperate journey through several areas. Now, they find themselves in an unknown place, uncertain if displacement is yet again on the horizon—this time, for the ninth time.
Living in extreme cold, they reside in a makeshift tent. The basic necessities for life and childhood are scarce. The youngest, Kanan, needs simple things like milk and diapers, which are currently unavailable. The harsh realities of war are a daily experience.
The aim is simple. It is for these children to live safely, away from the trauma they’ve endured. Support can make a difference. Every donation, no matter how small, brings them closer to warmth, safety, and hope.
How to Help:
Donation: Contributions will directly impact their lives. Even a small amount can provide comfort and sustenance.
Spreading the Word: Informing others about the campaign and sharing their story can make a big difference.
Advocacy: Raising awareness about the plight of families in similar situations can lead to peace and humanitarian aid.
Gratitude is extended to all who stand with them during this difficult time. Together, a brighter future for Majd, Liya, and Kanan can be created. Let’s turn their tears into smiles and their fear into hope.
Contact: For more information, please contact…
https://gofund.me/628730e5
Braah zohair
Braah zohair
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram