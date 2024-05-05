Submit Release
News Search

There were 138 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,809 in the last 365 days.

Engineer Mother’s Fight for Survival Amidst War: A Plea for Help and Hope

Three children holding hands, symbolizing unity and peace before the onset of war

Baraa’s three children, holding hands in a moment of unity before the war

Children standing in front of a makeshift tent, depicting the harsh realities of Gaza war

Baraa’s children during the war, standing in front of a makeshift tent

A damaged house, representing the devastating impact of war on homes and lives.

The family home, showing the damage caused by the war.

War-stricken family seeks aid for basic necessities and safety.

All I want is for my children to live safely, away from the trauma they’ve endured.”
— Baraa Zohair, Civil Engineer, Gaza, Palestine
GAZA, PALESTINE, May 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This press release tells the story of Baraa, a civil engineer and a mother of three beautiful children: Majd (5 years old), Liya (3 years old), and Kanan (11 months old). Their lives, once filled with safety and joy, took a drastic turn when war struck their home.

On October 11, their house was destroyed in a devastating bombardment. Miraculously, they managed to escape, but not without scars. Baraa and her son Majd were injured during their desperate journey through several areas. Now, they find themselves in an unknown place, uncertain if displacement is yet again on the horizon—this time, for the ninth time.

Living in extreme cold, they reside in a makeshift tent. The basic necessities for life and childhood are scarce. The youngest, Kanan, needs simple things like milk and diapers, which are currently unavailable. The harsh realities of war are a daily experience.

The aim is simple. It is for these children to live safely, away from the trauma they’ve endured. Support can make a difference. Every donation, no matter how small, brings them closer to warmth, safety, and hope.

How to Help:

Donation: Contributions will directly impact their lives. Even a small amount can provide comfort and sustenance.

Spreading the Word: Informing others about the campaign and sharing their story can make a big difference.

Advocacy: Raising awareness about the plight of families in similar situations can lead to peace and humanitarian aid.

Gratitude is extended to all who stand with them during this difficult time. Together, a brighter future for Majd, Liya, and Kanan can be created. Let’s turn their tears into smiles and their fear into hope.

Contact: For more information, please contact…
https://gofund.me/628730e5

Braah zohair
Braah zohair
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

You just read:

Engineer Mother’s Fight for Survival Amidst War: A Plea for Help and Hope

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more