Al Aman Fund Achieves ISO Certification for Quality Management System
"As a reflection of its commitment to excellence in contributing to the future of orphaned youth"AMMAN , JORDAN, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- May 2024, Al Aman Fund announced its attainment of ISO certification (ISO 9001:2015), accreditation certificate from the SGS company, a global leader in section, verification, testing and verification services. Which marks a significant achievement in its commitment to excellence in quality management and continuous improvement of its administrative processes. This accomplishment follows the completion of auditing procedures, document review, and verification of the Fund's compliance with the requirements of the quality management system standards set by the accredited authority, Al Bassam for Quality Systems (BQS), in Jordan.
Nour Al-Hamoud, the General Manager of Al Aman Fund, says that this achievement demonstrates the dedication of Al Aman employees to securing the future of orphaned youth. She stated that obtaining this certification was among Al Aman strategic goals, reflecting its commitment to predetermined efforts and continuous development to enhance its reputation, transparency, efficiency, and professionalism, with donors, partners, and society at large.
Mohammed Ayyash, the Internal Audit & Compliance Manager, highlighted the importance of this achievement, affirming Al Aman ongoing efforts to uphold global quality standards and enhance them across all programs. He emphasized the promotion of a culture of continuous improvement and compliance with international best practices to ensure a better future for orphaned youth with high levels of integrity and transparency.
With this certification, Al Aman pledges to maintain the highest quality standards and aim for continuous improvement and innovation, ensuring its dedication in enabling orphaned youth through education and securing a better future for them. This commitment reflects Al Aman adherence to quality management principles and its continuous efforts to enhance operational efficiency, thereby bolstering the confidence and reassurance of supporters and partners.
The ISO certification helps to enhance, improve, control, and develop Al Aman methodology of work, ultimately achieving comprehensive quality that contributes to its success and sustains its future efforts.
Established in 2006 under the name of Al Aman Fund Fund for The Future of Orphans as a non-profit charity initiative by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, Al Aman Fund is a leading entity in supporting orphaned youth. Through its education and rehabilitation programs, it aims to secure the future of orphaned youth above the age of 18. Since its establishment, it has benefited over 4846 orphans from care homes across all governorates of Kingdom of Jordan, with 3383 graduates who have begun their professional lives.
