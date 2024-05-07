Backlit Displays Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Backlit Displays Global Market Report 2024

The backlit displays market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $49.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

the backlit displays market size is predicted to reach $49.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%.

The growth in the backlit displays market is due to the growth of e-commerce. North America region is expected to hold the largest backlit displays market share. Major players in the backlit displays market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., NEC Corporation, BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd., LG Display Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Epson America Inc.

Backlit Displays Market Segments

• By Type: Trade Show Displays, Fabric Display, Vector Frame, Silicone-Edge Graphics (SEG) Popup Display, Other Types

• By Technology: Light Emitting Diode (LED), Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), Cold Cathode Fluorescent Lamps (CCFL), Other Technologies

• By Application: Trade Shows, Events, Shopping Malls, Theatres, Airports, Retail Outlets, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global backlit displays market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A backlit display refers to an electronic screen or panel where light is projected from behind the screen or display panel, illuminating the content and making it visible to the viewer. The primary purpose of backlighting is to enhance the visibility of images, text, or graphics on the display, especially in low-light conditions or when the ambient light is insufficient. They improve visual impact and attract attention in various settings, such as trade shows, retail stores, and events.

Medium Voltage Circuit Breaker Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Innovations!