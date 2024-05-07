Automated Microscopy Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Automated Microscopy Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 7, 2024 The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Automated Microscopy Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automated microscopy market size is predicted to reach $10.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%.

The growth in the automated microscopy market is due to the growing demand for personalized medicine. North America region is expected to hold the largest automated microscopy market share. Major players in the automated microscopy market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., FirstEnergy Corporation, Zeiss Group, Agilent Technologies Inc., Keyence Corporation, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation.

Automated Microscopy Market Segments

• By Product Type: Optical Microscopes, Electron Microscopes, Scanning Probe Microscopes

• By Application: Medical Diagnostics, Nanotechnology, Material Science, Life Sciences, Semiconductors

• By End User: Hospitals, Research Facilities, Diagnostic Clinics

• By Geography: The global automated microscopy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automated microscopy refers to the use of computer-controlled systems and software to perform microscopic analysis and imaging tasks with minimal human intervention. It is used to streamline and improve scientific research, medical diagnosis, and industrial quality control by allowing for high-throughput and high-resolution imaging of biological samples, materials, and components.

