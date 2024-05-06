The 2024 Divorce/Family Lawyer Award From ThreeBestRated® Is Announced To Mississauga’s SMP Law
EINPresswire.com/ -- Family law proceedings are a bit daunting and complex. It is advisable to have a renowned divorce/family lawyer to smoothen the proceedings and achieve positive outcomes. ThreeBestRated® has identified SMP Law as a top divorce/family lawyer in Mississauga for the year 2024 through their rigorous 50-Point Inspection analysis process. This acknowledgment reaffirms SMP Law's position as a trusted legal partner for individuals navigating complex family law issues.
SMP Law feels extremely delighted to receive the award for the last two consecutive years. They feel proud to share their success journeys with their esteemed clients.
Journey Of SMP Law
SMP Law’s founder is Shawn M. Philbert, who has 27 years of experience in family law, parental alienation, and litigation. He obtained his law degree from the University of Windsor Law School in 2001 after obtaining his Degree of Bachelor of Arts Honors in Law and Sociology from Carleton University and living in South Korea for two years teaching English. Shawn has appeared before all levels of court in Ontario including numerous appearances at the Ontario Court of Appeal.
Shawn founded the SMP Law Firm in 2002 when he was called to the Ontario Bar. Initially, SMP Law has been focusing its skills on family, civil, criminal, and estate law matters. However, during the years of practice, SMP Law had a high volume of success in family matters. This was the main reason for SMP Law’s decision to focus its attention primarily on Family Law.
Now, SMP Law has extensive experience in all aspects of family law, with a particular focus on high-income earners, difficult property division issues, unique equalization concerns, child and spousal support calculations, valuations of income and businesses, high-conflict family disputes, and parental alienation.
SMP Law has a passionate and dedicated team to deal with its client’s legal matters. It has over 21 years of experience in helping family members who may be dealing with alienation or realistic estrangement and representing in various courts across Ontario. SMP Law’s main court appearances have been in the Toronto, Brampton, Milton, Kitchener, Newmarket, Orangeville, Barrie, and Oshawa courts.
In 2022, Shawn M. Philbert was honoured as a Lawyer of Distinction and featured in the National Law Journal. It is noteworthy that the selection process for Lawyers of Distinction is quite intense, and needs a higher level of expertise and dedication to achieve it. However, Shawn has pulled it off!
Strong Online Presence!
Beyond representing the clients, SMP Law is highly dedicated to helping its clients in all possible ways. It has a dedicated blog page on its website to write about various topics of its clients’ interests. Notably, each year, it posts its “Year In Review” on its blog to share some of the highlights of its years. Similarly, it employs an ample focus on its Facebook and Instagram Pages to keep it up-to-date, posting valuable content on legal matters to educate its clients.
SMP Law’s online reviews are among the best and confirm our approach of treating each client as if they are their only client. Its reviews and testimonials can be found on its website, Google Reviews, Lawyerratingz, and Facebook.
Upon speaking of the previous year’s accomplishments, Shawn expressed, “SMP Law had an exciting year in 2023! Not only did it have numerous successful court victories, but it was also chosen for the ThreeBestRated® award as one of the Top Rated Divorce Lawyers in Mississauga! As working in the new year, SMP Law looks forward to another year of milestones.
The first step to simplify the legal matter is to call SMP Law at 905-565-9494 for a free 30-minute consultation, the second step is to sit back and watch the results! Learn more at https://www.smplaw.ca/
Shawn M. Philbert
