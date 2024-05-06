Best Choice Counselling & Assessments, a Calgary, AB Psychologist Clinic, Expands Direct Billing Options for Clients
Best Choice Counselling & Assessments is pleased to announce that they have added over 30 new insurers to their list of direct billing options for their clients
We understand that navigating insurance claims can be overwhelming, we are thrilled to offer our clients a wider range of direct billing options making the process as easy as possible for our clients.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Choice Counselling & Assessments, a leading provider of mental health services, is pleased to announce that they have added over 30 new insurers to their list of direct billing options for their psychologists and counsellors. This expansion allows clients to access their services without the added stress of submitting insurance claims.
The newly added insurers include AB Blue Cross, Green Shield Canada, Canada Life, Medavie Blue Cross, GroupHEALTH, GroupSource, and many more. This means that clients with insurance coverage from these providers can now receive direct billing for their sessions with Best Choice Counselling & Assessments' team of highly qualified and experienced mental health professionals.
"We are thrilled to offer our clients a wider range of direct billing options for their mental health services," said Jarret Verwimp, founder and CEO of Best Choice Counselling & Assessments. "We understand that navigating insurance claims can be overwhelming, and we want to make the process as seamless as possible for our clients. By adding these new insurers, we hope to make our services more accessible to those who need them."
Best Choice Counselling & Assessments has always been committed to providing high-quality mental health services to their clients. With this expansion of direct billing options, they are furthering their mission to make mental health care more accessible and affordable for all. Clients can now focus on their well-being without worrying about the financial aspect of their treatment.
For more information on Best Choice Counselling & Assessments and their direct billing options, please visit their website or contact them directly. Their team of dedicated mental health professionals is ready to support and guide clients on their journey towards better mental health.
About Best Choice Counselling & Assessments:
Best Choice Counselling & Assessments has earned a reputation for its compassionate approach within Calgary's psychological landscape. With a focus on specialized services such as psychoeducational assessments and motor vehicle accident (MVA) assessments, the clinic stands as a beacon of support for individuals navigating various mental health challenges.
The availability of direct billing options for over 30 insurers, including AB Blue Cross, Green Shield, Canada Life, and Medavie Blue Cross, signifies a significant leap forward in facilitating access to wellness services. Clients are invited to explore consultation opportunities with the clinic's experienced therapists, thereby embarking on a journey towards improved mental well-being and resilience.
