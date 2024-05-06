Country Music Set to Shine at Clarence-Rockland’s Summer Spirits Festival
The City of Clarence-Rockland and the founders of the award-winning festival Whisky Wonderland announce lineup for the Summer Spirits 2024 FestivalCLARENCE-ROCKLAND, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Clarence-Rockland and the founders of the award-winning festival Whisky Wonderland are thrilled to announce the lineup for this year's highly anticipated Summer Spirits Festival. The festival will bring the heart and soul of country music to the heart of Clarence-Rockland at Simon Park. In partnership with the City of Clarence-Rockland, Summer Spirits promises to celebrate music, community, and the spirit of summer with many fun activities, starting with bourbon and craft beer and an all-star female-led country music concert.
Headlining this year’s festival is none other than Montreal's female sensation, Brittany Kennell. An artist renowned for her insightful songs about independence, the importance of honesty, and setting boundaries in our relationships, Brittany’s latest album, Pink Collar, is no exception. On March 8th, celebrating International Women's Day, Brittany unveiled the album's title track. It is a powerful tribute to the resilience of women who are often overworked and underpaid yet work twice as hard for recognition and fair compensation.
This exciting addition underscores the festival's commitment to showcasing diverse voices and celebrating our rich cultural history.
“Pink Collar is a vibrant album that touches on integrity, vulnerability, independence, and confidence when it comes to one’s own journey in life, love, and ambitions,” says Kennell of her new album. She continues, “And I can’t wait to share this at the Summer Spirits festival this June in Clarence-Rockland.”
Joining the headliner is a roster of amazing Canadian acts sure to get audiences on their feet and singing along. From the infectious energy of Lemon Cash to the heartfelt tunes of Rosewood Ave and the captivating performances of Sam Stone, each artist brings their unique flair to the stage, promising a dynamic and entertaining show for all.
"We are beyond excited to bring together such an incredible lineup of talent for this year's Summer Spirits Festival," said Tara Shannon, one of the event organizers. "From local favorites to national sensations, this festival is a celebration of Canada's vibrant country music scene. We can't wait to welcome music lovers from near and far to Clarence-Rockland for a day filled with unforgettable performances alongside an amazing lineup of bourbon, beer, BBQ, and family-friendly offerings."
In addition to the stellar musical lineup, attendees can look forward to various food trucks, BBQ vendors, bouncy castles, games, craft beer and bourbon vendors, an official Beer Mile race, and so much more.
Tickets for Summer Spirits are on sale now and can be purchased online. For more information and the latest updates, visit www.summerspirits.co.
Don't miss out on the country music event of the summer! Join us in Clarence-Rockland for a day filled with music, community, and the unmistakable spirit of Summer Spirits.
About Summer Spirits Festival:
Summer Spirits Festival is an annual celebration of music, community, and the spirit of summer held in Clarence-Rockland, Ontario. With a lineup of talented Canadian artists and a festive atmosphere, Summer Spirits promises an unforgettable experience for music lovers of all ages. For more information, visit www.summerspirits.co.
