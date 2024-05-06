Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI) Announces Kerry Graff, MD as Medical Director
Lifestyle Medicine Physician and Plant-Based Expert to Join the RLMI Team
I am thrilled to be part of an organization whose mission so perfectly aligns with my passion for addressing the massive impact lifestyle choices have on human and planetary health.”ROCHESTER, NY, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI) is pleased to announce that Kerry Graff, MD has joined the staff of RLMI as its Medical Director. In that capacity, she will serve as the lead medical facilitator for RLMI’s 15-Day Whole-Food Plant-Based Jumpstart and will help review and develop RLMI’s programs. She will also develop connections with medical providers and oversee relationships with healthcare systems in order to bring RLMI’s programs to more people.
— Kerry Graff, MD
ABOUT KERRY GRAFF, MD
In 2017, Dr. Graff became one of the first 204 physicians board-certified in Lifestyle Medicine after taking the inaugural examination given by the American Board of Lifestyle Medicine. Dr. Graff is also board-certified in Family Medicine with almost three decades of experience in both a hospital setting and private practice. She served for a time as head of Lifestyle Medicine at Rochester Regional Health System.
Currently, in addition to her position with RLMI, she practices with Love.Life Telehealth which offers Lifestyle Medicine consultations to people from all 50 states. She also consults on Lifestyle Medicine with Keuka College, and with Smola Consulting, a benefits and wellness advisory firm based in Rochester, New York.
Dr. Graff is a frequent case presenter and expert panelist for RLMI’s monthly Lifestyle Medicine Grand Rounds, in which a challenging patient case is presented to a panel of Lifestyle Medicine experts.
Dr. Graff graduated summa cum laude from Cornell University and cum laude from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. She completed a residency in Family Practice at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Shadyside. She then moved to the Finger Lakes area of New York State where she worked for Thompson Health in Canandaigua for nine years providing primary care including obstetrics, prior to opening her own practice in 2006.
Dr. Graff is co-author with J. Morris Hicks of 4Leaf Guide to Vibrant Health, a tool for assessing the degree to which a patient adheres to a whole-food plant-based diet.
ABOUT ROCHESTER LIFESTYLE MEDICINE INSTITUTE
Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI), led by Dr. Ted Barnett, MD, FACLM, is dedicated to establishing Lifestyle Medicine as the foundation for healthy people, a healthy planet, and a sustainable healthcare system. RLMI offers two programs certified by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine: the 15-Day Whole-Food Plant-Based Jumpstart and the 10-week Lift Project, as well as an alumni program; individualized coaching services; the Lifestyle as Medicine lecture series; the Lifestyle as Medicine for the Planet series, and continuing education programs for medical professionals, including the unique and highly popular Lifestyle Medicine Grand Rounds.
ABOUT PALE BLUE DOT COMMUNITY
RLMI recently launched the Pale Blue Dot Community, a program which brings alumni, healthcare professionals, and the general public together at the intersection of Lifestyle Medicine and Planetary Health.
