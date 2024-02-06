Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute Parodies Pharmaceutical Ads with a Plant-Based Diet Campaign

About

Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI), led by Dr. Ted Barnett, MD, FACLM, is dedicated to establishing Lifestyle Medicine as the foundation for healthy people, a healthy planet, and a sustainable healthcare system. RLMI offers the 15-Day Whole-Food Plant-Based Jumpstart and the 10-week Lift Project, both certified by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, as well as an alumni program, individualized coaching services, the Lifestyle as Medicine lecture series, the Lifestyle as Medicine for the Planet series, and continuing education programs for medical professionals.

