Man Arrested for a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offense

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announce the arrest of a man who committed a misdemeanor sexual abuse offense in Northwest.

On Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at approximately 1 p.m., officers were approached by a woman who stated a man brushed up against her at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and L Street, Northwest. He apologized, so she thought it was accidental.

She then entered a store in the 1000 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest, and the suspect followed her inside. The suspect touched her again and she realized it was intentional. She yelled at him to stop, and he fled.

On Friday, May 3, 2024, pursuant to a D.C. Superior arrest warrant, 53-year-old Bryan Sommers, of no fixed address, was arrested by officers from the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division. He has been charged with Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse.

CCN: 24062385

