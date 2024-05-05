First Comprehensive Cardiovascular center opens in Buckeye
First Comprehensive Cardiovascular center opens in BuckeyeBUCKEYE, ARIZONA, USA, May 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cardiovascular disease is a major health challenge in the US, being the leading cause of death with about 655,000 deaths each year. High blood pressure impacts nearly 108 million adults, raising the risk of heart attack, stroke, and other cardiovascular complications. The timely care is important for cardiovascular patients to prevent complications. Dr Singla, CEO and Founder of Advanced Cardiovascular Center said “We are dedicated to address these challenges and provide effective solutions. Our comprehensive approach focuses on Early detection and prevention strategies for managing cardiovascular risk factors.”
Dr Singla wants to bring cardiovascular care closer to home of the patients. With this vision, his company is expanding reach of Advanced Cardiovascular Center to city of Buckeye. Buckeye is among the fastest growing cities in the nation, with population crossing 111,473 in year 2023. The upcoming healthcare facilities in the city include new hospital by Abrazo Health, owned by Tenet Healthcare.
The Advanced Cardiovascular center in Buckeye will offer all the testing like ultrasound, echocardiogram, stress test in addition to routine consultations for cardiology and vascular patients. At Advanced Cardiovascular Center, physicians believe in being a dedicated partner in exceptional cardiovascular care. Their team is committed to providing tailored services to meet the unique needs of your patients. With the multidisciplinary approach and advanced facilities, their team will ensure seamless, accessible care for optimal outcomes.
